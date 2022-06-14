Current cases:
22CV0245: JPMorgan Chase Bank N.A. v. Sarah Manns, for action money.
22CV0246: 1st Source Bank, Trustcorp Mortgage Company v. Carl E. Baker, Donna J. Hall, Michael J. Hall, State of Ohio Department of Taxation, Clark County Treasurer, foreclosure.
22CV0247: Morgan L. Moffitt v. John Atallah, Nationwide General Insurance Company, CRST International, CRST Expedited, Cogency Global Inc., personal injury.
22CV0248: Zander Thomas v. Ohio Department of Medicaid, First Acceptance Services Inc., Jamie L. Callison, Brian K. Callison, personal injury.
All cases are up-to-date.