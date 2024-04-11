24CV0298: John’s Reliable Septic, John Manus v. Arby’s Store 6745, breach of contract.

Marriage licenses:

Joshua T. Lawson, 35, of Springfield, self-employed and Lyndsi M. Ehlinger, 30, of Springfield, sr. loss draft specialist.

Alisa L. Cooper, 28, of Springfield, HHA and Christopher W. Comstock, 28, of Springfield, line cook.

Dalton J. G. V. DeHart, 26, of Springfield, engineer, QC manager and Katrina J. Thompson, 22, of Springfield, insurance.

Cody A. Frey, 28, of Springfield, crane assembler and Cierra M. Dooley, 28, of Springfield, head cashier.

Devyn M. Baker, 22, of Springfield, military and Leah N. Fitzke, 21, of Fremont, NE, military.

George J. Smith, 21, of Springfield, tree guy and Arieanna S. Grooms, 19, of Fairborn, unemployed.

Property transfers:

Loius N. Decarlo, trustee and Judy A. and Noel P. Van Malderen, 2679 Prestwick Village Circle, Springfield; $290,000.

Edward V. Reed Jr. to Edward V. and Mary E. Reed, 3242 Sudbury St., Springfield; $0.

Zachary W. and Nicole B. Johnson to Christopher Powell, 1353 Ryan Court, Springfield; $475,000.

Roger and Martha Kitselman to Martha Kitselman, 1016 Abington Place, Springfield; $0.

Carol J. Leffel to Paul and Cynthia Schneider, 3088 Brixton Drive E., Springfield; $191,000.

John and May K. Chu, trustees to Tracy L. Jones, 1940 Falmouth Ave., Springfield; $118,000.

Teresa D. Grear and Cathy A. Saunders to Cathy A. Saunders, 1031 Regran Lane, Springfield; $0.

Jeffrey M. and Andrea L. Miller to Jeffrey M. Miller, 708 Santa Monica Ave., Springfield; $0.

Linda R. Orwick to Linda R. Orwick, trustees, 1501 Marinette Drive, Springfield; $0.

Timothy A. and Vicki M. Wolfe to Vicki M. Wolfe, 1108 Robin Road, Springfield; $0.

Pamela K. and Oran R. Sine, Jr., to Pamela K. Sine, 734 Grandview Drive, Springfield; $0.

Habitat for Humanity of Greater Dayton to Katara C. Woods, 1122 W. Perrin Ave., Springfield; $134,000.

Comfort Living LLC to Martine Metelus, trustee, 1822 Norwood Ave., Springfield; $164,900.

Norman Bass Jr. to Marie Pantal and Sherly Elusme, 1412 Noel Drive, Springfield; $115,000.

Michael Roach to Michael Roach Jr., 2000 Springmont Ave., Springfield; $0.

K R S Barbershop Corp to Mary Hartley, 1966 Amanda St., Springfield; $150,100.

Oliver Bane to CBMM Properties LLC, 1125 Jefferson St., Springfield; $0.

Barbara L. Crabtree to Harold E. and Caren M. Hall, 1517 W. Pleasant St., Springfield; $1,000.

MEP Group LLC to Duromain and Marie B. Herlex, 1455-1457 W. Pleasant St., Springfield; $80,000..

Marco A. S. Flores Jr. to Fernando S. Aguilar, 1241 W. Clark St., Springfield; $0.

MEP Group LLC to Duromain and Marie B. Herlex, 802-804 W. High St., Springfield; $80,000.