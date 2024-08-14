24CV0605: Freedom Mortgage Corporation v. Fanta M. Avery, Clark County Treasurer, Credit Acceptance Corporation, State of Ohio, Department of Taxation, United States of America, Unknown Spouse, if any, of Fanta M. Avery, foreclosure.

All cases are up-to-date.

Marriage licenses:

Matthew D. Stevenson, 28, of Dayton, music therapist and Elisa J. Owens, 24, of Enon, social worker.

Antown D. Williams, 46, of Springfield, sales rep. and Christina L. Greathouse, 35, of Springfield, sales rep.

Myah P. Zerkly, 24, of Springfield, stay at home mom and Ryan L. Miller, 32, of Springfield, excavating manager.

Property transfers:

James M. Pomputius and Sally A. Abbott to James M. Pomputius and Sally A. Abbott, trust, 2701 Moorefield Road, Springfield; $0.

Stephen J. and Jean M. Morgan to Jean Mogran, 2955 Mechanicsburg Road, Springfield; $0.

Kevin R. Michael to Joshua Hall and Katelynn M. Callejo, 2400 Thor Drive, Springfield; $189,900.

Kayla J. Amrine to Kayla and Dustin Wooten, 3901 Tacoma St., Springfield; $0.

Thomas J. Dziedzic to Thomas J. and Josefina Dziedzic, 3936 Harris Lane, Springfield; $0.

Julie Sheppard to Tower Collina LLC, 4402 Tulane Court, Springfield; $105,300.

Sally A. and James Pomputius to James Pomputius and Sally A. Abbott, trust, 1221 E. County Line Road, Springfield; $0.

Hazel Reed to Elvin B. Reed II, 1236-1240 Villa Road, Springfield; $0.

John J. and Melaney A. Potuzko to John J. and Melany A. Potuzko, trustees, 601 Donnelly Ave., Springfield; $0.

Ronna L. Stinson to Ronna L. Stinson, 4832 Willowbrook Drive, Springfield; $0.

Charles H. Hollingsworth Jr. to Justin M. Slusher, 1117 Westmont Drive, Springfield; $188,900.

Timothy L. Whitacre to Angelo T. Delledonne, 4431 Randall Drive, Springfield; $190,000.

Lakeview Loan Servicing LLC to Richard Van Bourgondien, 1251 Student Ave., Springfield; $140,000.

Marjorie B. Greenwood to William B. and Sue E. Sayre, 725 Deerfield Trail, Springfield; $252,500.

NSA Property Holdings LLC to NSA 110 V JV PO LLC, 6530 Urbana Road, Springfield; $1,585,500.

Donald L. Case to David M. and Janet L. Sauter, 3518 Landor Road, Springfield; $370,000.

Gay C. Sweely to Braden L. and Sharon L. Glett, trustees, 1885 Funderburg Road, New Carlisle; $750,000.

Gary W. and Mary E. Kopp to Gary W. Kopp, 9464 Old Columbus Road, Springfield; $0.

Raymond E. Scheiderer to Sharon L. Leeson, 12381 Urbana-London Road, Mechanicsburg; $0.

George G. Hukill to L. Valley Top Soil Mulch and Gravel Yard, 3975 Lower Valley Pike, Springfield; $525,000.

Alena and Cody Lee to Alena and CL Lee, 2095 Perkins Drive, Springfield; $0

Kenneth Montgomery to Alfred and LeAndra Patchin, 487 Meadow Lane, Springfield; $215,000.

Lorene Powers to Mark T. Powers, trustee, 3024 Troehler Road, Springfield; $0.

Karen K. Warsitz to Brandon Helton and Ashlyn Sergent, 3216 Columbus Ave., Springfield; $193,000.

Pamela L. Chambers to Anthony Bland, 2662 Broadview Drive, Springfield; $205,000.

John and Connie Reish to John Reish, 715 E. Leffel Lane, Springfield; $0.

Dennis M. and Beverly L. Diltz to Zoie K. and Ryan Rairez, 614 E. Leffel Lane, Springfield; $150,000.

William T. and Barbara E. Joseph to Barbara E. Joseph, 3600 Petre Road, Springfield; $0.

Secretary of Housing and Urban Development to De Jonette Badger, 212 Golden Gate Ave., Springfield; $0.

NVR Inc. to Frantzcen Joseph and Marie D. Theodore, 228 Mackinac Drive, Springfield; $326,900.

NVR Inc. to Christopher J. Koutnik, 243 Ambassador Drive, Springfield; $296,900.

Allan Abbey to Jarrett L. Abbey, trustee, 2809 Dwight Road, Springfield; $50,000.

Joshua Hall to Annette Reiber, 3133 Eastham St., Springfield; $154,500.

Donald E. and Denise M. Rigney to April Ellis, 2806 Old Oak Lane, Springfield; $299,900.

Deborah J. Brugger to Deborah J. and David F. Brugger, 1131 Armsgate Road, Springfield; $0.

Rhonda Prater to Deidria M. Washington, 1147 Brixton Drive N., Springfield; $175,000.

Elaine Dayberry to Christine M. McCombs, 1043 Regan Lane, Springfield; $0.

Roger L. and Sharon M. Evans to Sharon M. Evans, 3033 Linmuth Drive E., Springfield; $0.

Andrea C. and Ronald L. Carey II to Joseph M. Lallo and Hunter Judy, 2336 Piney Branch Circle, Springfield; $199,900.