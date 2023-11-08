Current cases:

23CV0734: Jonathan S. Monroe v. Regina R. Richards, action for money.

23CV0735: Lakeview Loan Servicing, LLC v. Clark County Treasurer, Roscoe Kidd, Tidewater Finance Company, Unknown Heirs, Legatees, and Devisees, if any, Anna May Compton, Unknown Heirs, Legatees, and Devisees, if any, Charles Compton, foreclosure.

All cases are up-to-date.

Marriage licenses:

Tyler R. Clos, 28, of Springfield, Amazon and Cheyenne M. Edgington, 28, of St. Paris, homemaker.

Dylan A. Schartz, 34, of Springfield, property maintenance and Meghan M. Vaughn, 36, of Springfield, registered nurse.

Kaitlyn L. Lare, 28, of Springfield, nurse and David S. Willmeth, 55, of Springfield, nurse.

Beatrice Desravines, 45, of Springfield, dressmaker and Andrenoi Volcy, 40, of Springfield, hair salon.

Kathern J. Ellish, 24, of New Carlisle, licensed practical nurse and Derrick M. Diddle, 29, of New Carlisle, journeyman electrician.

Property transfers:

Jovontae Casey to Breaking Chains Ohio LLC, 833 Jefferson St., Springfield; $15,000.

Phyllis K. Williams to Adam W. Hauck, 1360 Emery Ave., Springfield; $28,000.

Rebecca J. A. Hood to Randall E. and Lisa S. Smith, 119 N. Jackson St., Springfield; none.

Dustin and Kathy Owens to Andrea and Jason Sorrell, 720, 726-728 W. Columbia St., Springfield; $30,000.

Niclin Group LLC to McPheron Group LLC, 521 W. North St., Springfield; none.