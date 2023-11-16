Current cases:

23CV0751: Huntington Bank v. CLARK COUNTY TREASURER, Ethel Elizabeth Taylor, John Doe, Name Unknown, The Unknown Spouse of Ethel Elizabeth Taylor, if Any, foreclosure.

23CV0752: Karen Taylor v. Bureau of Workers’ Compensation, Trilogy Management Services, LLC, bureau of workers comp appeal.

All cases are up-to-date.

Property transfers:

David A. Brown to David A. Brown, trustee, 211 Galewood Drive, New Carlisle; none.

One Life Property Solutions LLC to Jacqueline Rasor, 109 Galewood Drive, New Carlisle; $142,900.

Clarence G. and Vivian Schutz to Clarence G. Schutz, 1004 Langdale Ave., New Carlisle; none.

Joyce M. Idle, trustee to Joyce Idle, Trustee, 509 Hamilton Ave., New Carlisle; none.

Pamela A. Barber to Matthew C. Barber, 308 Funston Ave., New Carlisle; none.

Scott and Hope Romohr to Aaron M. Lewis and Kayla A. Griffith, 707 W. Lake Ave., New Carlisle; $165,400.

Dustin E. McCoy to James A. Lykins, 111 Villa Drive, New Carlisle; $230,000.

William R. Titley to Branden H. and Brandis L. Hillard, 2467, 2517, 2541 Fox Hollow Road, Springfield; $140,000.

Merrell Russell to Steven N. and Steven J. Howard, 3949 Lawrenceville Drive, Springfield; $115,000.

Dale Kibler to Keight and Jessica Holbrook, 3288 Ebersole Road, Springfield; $299,000.

Douglas J. and Patricia K. Benner to Nicholas J. Benner, trustee, 5244 Johnson Road, Springfield; none.