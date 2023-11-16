BreakingNews
Deer gun season starts Nov. 27; meat can be donated to those in need

Clark County Common Pleas Court cases

News
16 minutes ago
X

Current cases:

23CV0751: Huntington Bank v. CLARK COUNTY TREASURER, Ethel Elizabeth Taylor, John Doe, Name Unknown, The Unknown Spouse of Ethel Elizabeth Taylor, if Any, foreclosure.

23CV0752: Karen Taylor v. Bureau of Workers’ Compensation, Trilogy Management Services, LLC, bureau of workers comp appeal.

All cases are up-to-date.

Property transfers:

David A. Brown to David A. Brown, trustee, 211 Galewood Drive, New Carlisle; none.

One Life Property Solutions LLC to Jacqueline Rasor, 109 Galewood Drive, New Carlisle; $142,900.

Clarence G. and Vivian Schutz to Clarence G. Schutz, 1004 Langdale Ave., New Carlisle; none.

Joyce M. Idle, trustee to Joyce Idle, Trustee, 509 Hamilton Ave., New Carlisle; none.

Pamela A. Barber to Matthew C. Barber, 308 Funston Ave., New Carlisle; none.

Scott and Hope Romohr to Aaron M. Lewis and Kayla A. Griffith, 707 W. Lake Ave., New Carlisle; $165,400.

Dustin E. McCoy to James A. Lykins, 111 Villa Drive, New Carlisle; $230,000.

William R. Titley to Branden H. and Brandis L. Hillard, 2467, 2517, 2541 Fox Hollow Road, Springfield; $140,000.

Merrell Russell to Steven N. and Steven J. Howard, 3949 Lawrenceville Drive, Springfield; $115,000.

Dale Kibler to Keight and Jessica Holbrook, 3288 Ebersole Road, Springfield; $299,000.

Douglas J. and Patricia K. Benner to Nicholas J. Benner, trustee, 5244 Johnson Road, Springfield; none.

In Other News
1
Clark County Municipal Court cases
2
Champaign County site to be 1 of 3 Amazon solar farms in Ohio
3
Lifetime sports-betting ban proposed for former Alabama coach, Indiana...
4
‘We want to show even more students that they belong at Wittenberg’...
5
Rumble stripes added to Clark County road where fatal school bus crash...
© 2023 Springfield News Sun.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top