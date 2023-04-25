Current cases:
23CV0266: Eagle Loan Company of Ohio, Inc. v. Chad Beegle, Tricia Freeman, action for money.
23CV0267: Eagle Loan Company of Ohio, Inc. v. Brittany Gaines, action for money.
23CV0268: Mariner Finance, LLC v. Julie Strahan, action for money.
23CV0269: U.S. Bank National Association v. Clark County Treasurer, Michael Koehler, Unknown Spouse of Michael Koehler, If Any, Name Unknown, United States of America Acting by and Through its Agency the Department of Housing and Urban Development, United States of America c/o U.S. Attorney General, foreclosure.
23CV0270: Rocket Mortgage, LLC F/K/A Quicken Loans, LLC F/K/A Quicken Loans Inc. v. Clark County Treasurer, Jackelyn Clos, Jeffrey Clos, United States of America, Secretary of Housing and Urban Development, foreclosure.
23CV0271: KMP Realty LLC 401 K Plan fbo Barbara Pionk Roth 401 K Plan v. Clark County Treasurer, Palmer Williams, Jr., Vickie Williams, foreclosure.
23CV0272: White Pine Insurance Company A/S/O IM Transportation LLC v. Hogan Truck Leasing, INC. c/o Corporation Service Co., SA, Bobby Tuck, action for money.
23CV0273: Spring Oaks Capital SPV, LLC v. Yvonne Moran, action for money.
All cases are up-to-date.
Marriage licenses:
Ashley Francis, 33, of Springfield, cook and Austin Craig, 28, of Springfield, Navistar.
Courtney Hess, 23, of Springfield, Little Caesars and Muzaffar Iqbal, 43, of Springfield.
Property transfers:
Carlinda Beck to 129 North Burnett Road LLC, 129 N. Burnett Road, Springfield; $129,900.
Randy W. and Alyssa Wheeler to Randy W. Wheeler, 122 Bellevue Ave., Springfield; none.
Jacob W. Harvey to Mr. Deeds LLC, 5 Oakland Court, Springfield; $110,000.
Raymond E. Claar to Edwin Wingfield, 2655 Zimmerman St., Springfield; $92,000.
Tracy R. Hughart to Marissa Johnson, 2637 Berger Ave., Springfield; $10,000.