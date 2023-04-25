23CV0270: Rocket Mortgage, LLC F/K/A Quicken Loans, LLC F/K/A Quicken Loans Inc. v. Clark County Treasurer, Jackelyn Clos, Jeffrey Clos, United States of America, Secretary of Housing and Urban Development, foreclosure.

23CV0271: KMP Realty LLC 401 K Plan fbo Barbara Pionk Roth 401 K Plan v. Clark County Treasurer, Palmer Williams, Jr., Vickie Williams, foreclosure.

23CV0272: White Pine Insurance Company A/S/O IM Transportation LLC v. Hogan Truck Leasing, INC. c/o Corporation Service Co., SA, Bobby Tuck, action for money.

23CV0273: Spring Oaks Capital SPV, LLC v. Yvonne Moran, action for money.

All cases are up-to-date.

Marriage licenses:

Ashley Francis, 33, of Springfield, cook and Austin Craig, 28, of Springfield, Navistar.

Courtney Hess, 23, of Springfield, Little Caesars and Muzaffar Iqbal, 43, of Springfield.

Property transfers:

Carlinda Beck to 129 North Burnett Road LLC, 129 N. Burnett Road, Springfield; $129,900.

Randy W. and Alyssa Wheeler to Randy W. Wheeler, 122 Bellevue Ave., Springfield; none.

Jacob W. Harvey to Mr. Deeds LLC, 5 Oakland Court, Springfield; $110,000.

Raymond E. Claar to Edwin Wingfield, 2655 Zimmerman St., Springfield; $92,000.

Tracy R. Hughart to Marissa Johnson, 2637 Berger Ave., Springfield; $10,000.