23CV0155: Altercare of Mayfield Village, Inc. v. Absolute Pharmacy, Inc., Michael Hill, POSSIBLE SPOUSE, Talena Hill, Pamela Littlejohn, Clark County Treasurer, State of Ohio Department of Taxation, The Unknown Heirs, Devisees, Legatees, Executors, Administrators, and Assigns and their Spouses, if any, and the Unknown Guardians of Minor and or Incompetent Heris of Andrea M. McClellan, if any, Unknown Address, Wesbanco Bank, Inc., foreclosure.

23CV0156: Caitilin Rowe v. Roger G. Diller, Ohio Department of Medicaid, Progressive, Tecumseh Local Board of Education, personal injury.

23CV0157: Lakeview Loan Servicing, LLC v. Katlynn Marie Caudill, Wesley A Ropp, Treasurer of Clark County, foreclosure.

23CV0158: Barclays Mortgage Trust 2021-NPL1, Mortgage-Backed Securities, Series 2021-NPL1, by US Bank National Association, as Indenture Trustee v. Clark County Treasurer, Paul E. Dixon, Tina Marie Markley, State of Ohio, Department of Taxation, foreclosure.

Marriage licenses:

Allison R. Stampber, 24, of Waverly, claims examiner and Donald A. Burton, 26, of South Vienna, unemployed.

James E. Delawder, 43, of Springfield, operations supervisor and Karla S. Ward, 38, of Urbana, delivery driver.

Marcelo Juarez Disciplina, 39, of Springfield, maintenance and Melvi E. Ortiz Rodas, 37, of Springfield, packing.

Austin T. O’Quinn, 24, of New Carlisle, computer engineer and Greeshma Mannava, 23, of Lewis Center, student.

Property transfers:

Alexander M. Ofori to Dwane R. Williams Jr., 1595 Karr St., Springfield; $6,500.

John E. Ireland and John E. Edward Sr. to John E. Ireland, 2025 Mitchell Blvd., Springfield; $0.

Tommy Ellis to Toad Properties LLC, 2603 Roberts Ave., Springfield; $0.

Alice H. and Douglas D. Hauser to Toni R. Salyer, 787 Woodbine Ave., Springfield; $5,000.

Lagos Properties Inc. to McWhorter Properties and General, 1902 Edwards Ave., Springfield; $9,000.

Sylvia A. Flemings to Henry Rodrigo, 1125 Lagonda Ave., Springfield; $64,000.