Current cases:

23CV0624: The Richwood Banking Company v. Evans Cattle Co. Inc., Deirdra L. Evans, Edgar C. Evans, promissory note.

23CV06245: Darrell Strickland v. AM-PM Employment LLC, John Logue Administrator Bureau of Workers Compensation, bureau of workers comp appeal.

23CV06246: DLJ Mortgage Capital, Inc. v. Clark County Treasurer, Elizabeth Copley, Timothy A. Copley, foreclosure.

23CV06247: Mariner Finance LLC v. William Runions, action for money.

23CV06248: Joseph Pash v. Express Services Inc., John Logue, Administrator Bureau of Workers’ Compensation, bureau of workers comp appeal.

All cases are up-to-date.

Marriage licenses:

Madison R. Webb, 21, of Springfield, unemployed and Dominik C. Smith, 22, of Springfield, service technician.

Amanda G. Hillman, 45, of New Carlisle, payroll supervisor and Lee M. Thomas, 50, of Springfield, customer service.

Trevor M. Luth, 30, of New Carlisle, registered nurse and Taylor M. Bates, 27, of New Carlisle, registered nurse.

Lucy M. Sroufe, 33, of Springfield, kennel assistant and Chance A. Bauer, 44, of South Charleston, teacher.

Property transfers:

Connie J. Smith to John and Shela Murnahan, 2732 Dale Ave., Springfield; $15,000.

TY Investments LLC to Larry Kensler II and Brittany Kensler, 818 Torrence Drive, Springfield; $260,000.

Hang Chu Ki and Jinyi Chen to Ismael and Ernestina Saucedo, 716 Santa Monica Ave., Springfield; $310,000.

Cheryl A. Shirey and Daniel L. Phillips to Aaron and Dacia B. Jernigan, 3139 Woonsocket St., Springfield; $165,000.

Jacob Dibert and Kimberly Kearney to Brenden T. Jurden, 2943 Tarryton Lane, Springfield; $172,000.

Stephen E. Swan to The Dhingra Family Limited Partnership, 647 L. Villa Road, Springfield; $55,000.

David Sanford Jr. to Jilla Fenner, 645E Villa Road, Springfield; $88,000.

Jennifer A. Olsen to Jennifer A. and Rick L. James, 446 Cookston Ave., Springfield; none.