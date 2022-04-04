22CV0131: U.S. Bank National Association v. Ohio Housing Finance Association, Reuben A. Mershon, Discover Bank, Clark County Treasurer, Jane Doe, foreclosure.

All cases are up-to-date.

Property transfers:

Beatrice and James W. Lowe Jr., to James W. Lowe Jr., 171 Tillie Lane, New Carlisle; no fee

Linda L. and Larry G. Trustees to Richard E. Stagner, 903 McKees Mill Run; no fee

Comfort Living LLC to Trevor James Walker, 730 Spinning Road, New Carlisle; $135,000

Brandon Wright to Harding Moorefield Properties, 233 Prentice Dr., New Carlisle; $119,000

Karen M. and James S. Clark to James S. Clark, 408 Zimmerman St., New Carlisle; no fee