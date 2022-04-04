Current cases:
22CV0127: Kyle R. Cottrill v. Christina Krause, Randy Krause, John Does 1-4, Progressive Insurance, State Farm Insurance, personal injury.
22CV0128: Barry C. Mullins v. Clark County Treasurer, Karen Bishnow, Mark A. Bishnow, foreclosure.
22CV0129: Cindy M. Matharu v. Stephanie McCloud, Ohio Bureau of Workers’ Compensation, The Kroger Company, bureau of workers comp appeal.
22CV0130: Elaine Pooler v. Springfield Masonic Community, Ohio Bureau of Workers’ Compensation, Stephanie B. McCloud, bureau of workers comp appeal.
22CV0131: U.S. Bank National Association v. Ohio Housing Finance Association, Reuben A. Mershon, Discover Bank, Clark County Treasurer, Jane Doe, foreclosure.
All cases are up-to-date.
Property transfers:
Beatrice and James W. Lowe Jr., to James W. Lowe Jr., 171 Tillie Lane, New Carlisle; no fee
Linda L. and Larry G. Trustees to Richard E. Stagner, 903 McKees Mill Run; no fee
Comfort Living LLC to Trevor James Walker, 730 Spinning Road, New Carlisle; $135,000
Brandon Wright to Harding Moorefield Properties, 233 Prentice Dr., New Carlisle; $119,000
Karen M. and James S. Clark to James S. Clark, 408 Zimmerman St., New Carlisle; no fee