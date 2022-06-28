Current cases:
22CV0270: U.S. Bank Trust National Association, not in its individual capacity but solely as owner trustee for VRMTC asset trust v. Clark County Treasurer, Jane Doe, John Doe, Derrick L. Jones, Jennifer Lynn Jones, State of Ohio, Department of Taxation c/o Ohio Attorney General, Midland Funding LLC doing business in Ohio as Midland Funding DE LLC c/o William R. Ritchey, as registered agent, foreclosure.
22CV0271: Wilmington Trust, National Association, not in its individual capacity, but solely as trustee of MFRA Trust 2014-2 v. Crown Asset Management LLC c/o CT Corporation System, as registered agent, Shannon M. Coleman, Derick E. Coleman, Clark County Treasurer, foreclosure.
22CV0272: Freedom Mortgage Corporation v. Brandi Watkins, unknown spouse, if any of Watkins, foreclosure.
22CV0273: Carrington Mortgage Services, LLC v. Crystal Crayten, David M. Cayten, Clark County Treasurer, foreclosure.
22CV0274: Nationstar Mortgage LLC D/B/A MR. Cooper v. United State of America, C/O U.S. Attorney General, Terry L. Harris, Kathy J. Harris, AT&T Corporate Office, Clark County Treasurer, foreclosure.
22CV0275: IH Credit Union v. Karl A. Heese, breach of contract.
All cases are up-to-date.
Marriage licenses:
Jackson Randolph Clayborne, 22, of Springfield, analyst real estate and Ellen Dawne Brouhard, 21, of Springfield, teacher.
Brooke Christina Copeland, 25, of Springfield, paraprofessional and Berlain Morales Perez, 26, of Springfield, chef.
Erika Jordan Henry, 25, of Springfield, teacher and Dorian Arjani Hunter, 26, of Springfield, insurance agent.
Hayley Nichole Paradiso, 20, of Springfield, merchandiser and Damian Allen Wilson, 19, of Springfield, warehouse stocker.
Lauren Mackenzie Wright, 29, of Springfield, self-employed and Jeffrey Charles Schuerman II, 34, of Springfield.