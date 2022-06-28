22CV0270: U.S. Bank Trust National Association, not in its individual capacity but solely as owner trustee for VRMTC asset trust v. Clark County Treasurer, Jane Doe, John Doe, Derrick L. Jones, Jennifer Lynn Jones, State of Ohio, Department of Taxation c/o Ohio Attorney General, Midland Funding LLC doing business in Ohio as Midland Funding DE LLC c/o William R. Ritchey, as registered agent, foreclosure.

22CV0271: Wilmington Trust, National Association, not in its individual capacity, but solely as trustee of MFRA Trust 2014-2 v. Crown Asset Management LLC c/o CT Corporation System, as registered agent, Shannon M. Coleman, Derick E. Coleman, Clark County Treasurer, foreclosure.