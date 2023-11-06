Current cases:

23CV0730: Mariner Finance LLC v. Zachary D. Eitel, breach of contract.

23CV0731: Mariner Finance LLC v. Jenny R. Minchew, breach of contract.

23CV0732: Mariner Finance LLC v. Belinda Stupp, breach of contract.

23CV0733: Mariner Finance LLC v. Louanne Adkins, breach of contract.

All cases are up-to-date.

Marriage licenses:

Matthew A. Propst, 29, of Springfield, maintenance technician and Christina M. Testa, 29, of Springfield, business owner.

Tiffini G. Ketchum, 46, of Springfield, insurance adjuster and Kyle A. McClain, 41, of Springfield, transportation director.

Stevea A. Bowles, 23, of Springfield, factory inspector and Terrence J. Smiley, 25, of Springfield, factory.

Property transfers:

Derek Stites to Indoor Edge Properties Limited, 14-16 Old Mill Road, Springfield; none.

Sarah and Colin Panateri to Dennis C. Linehan, 3617 Heatherwood Ave., Springfield; $300,000.

Samuel E. and Jacquelyn S. McGinnis to Samuel E. and Jacquelyn S. McGinnis, 3435 Eichelberger Lane, Springfield; none.

Morgan L. and Danielle Yinger to Jordan W. and Maci M. Johnson, 3159 Columbus Ave., Springfield; $320,000.

Timothy J. and Natalie E. Lincourt to Timothy J. Lincourt, 3717 Madrid Court, Springfield; none.

Scott A. Ryon to Shawn Williams, 752 Lawnview Ave., Springfield; $160,000.

Niclin Group LLC to McPheron Group LLC, 3124 Revels St., Springfield; none.

John W. and Barbara A. Little to Barbara A. Little, 1253 Ryan Road, Springfield; none.

Niclin Group LLC to McPheron Group LLC, 1405 Attleboro Ave., Springfield; none.