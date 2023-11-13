BreakingNews
Neighborhood meeting focuses on immigration, affordable housing

Clark County Common Pleas Court cases

News
35 minutes ago
Current cases:

23CV0737: Discover Bank v. Bethany M. Webb, breach of contract.

23CV0738: American Builders & Contractors Supply Co., Inc. v. Halls Roofing and Home Improvement LLC, breach of contract.

23CV0739: Clark-Shawnee Local School District Board of Education v. CEDA Regional Planning Commission, Tony Davis, Susan Foreman, Chuck Harris, Theresa Hartley, Dan Kelly, Kathryn Lewis-Campbell, Charles Morris, Lorin Wear, preliminary and permanent injunction.

All cases are up-to-date.

Property transfers:

Lawrence W. Clark to Elizabeth Stamets, 17, 19 W. Main St., Springfield; none.

Betty Mullins to Mark A. Mullins, 416, 420 Gallagher St., Springfield; none.

Melissa W. Tuttle to Riffle Run LLC, 727-731 S. Center St., Springfield; $35,000.

Klizzie Homes LLC to Aim High Properties LLC, 902904 S. Limestone St., Springfield; $160,800.

Klizzie Homes LLC to Aim High Properties LLC, 111-113 ½ E. Liberty St., Springfield; $160,800.

Niclin Group LLC to McPheron Group LLC, 37 E. Madison Ave., Springfield; none.

Johnathon E. Shisler to Michael Price, 407 E. Madison Ave., Springfield; $98,500.

Ray L. and Jodee L. Smith, trustees to Jodee L. Smith, trustee, 6741 W. National Road, New Carlisle; none.

David A. Brown to David A. Brown, trustee, 7678 W. National Road, New Carlisle; none.

Joe M. Begley to Christopher S. and Nancy Roach, 9668 Lower Valley Pike, Medway; $135,000.

