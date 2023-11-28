BreakingNews
Clark-Shawnee files second lawsuit against planning commission

Clark County Common Pleas Court cases

News
18 minutes ago
X

Current cases:

23CV0779: Fifth Third Bank and Fifth Third National Association v. Clark County Treasurer, Georgianna Sarven and Spouse of Georgianna Sarven, foreclosure.

23CV0780: Mariner Finance LLC v. Richard L. Madder, breach of contract.

23CV0781: Mariner Finance LLC v. Gabriel T. Atkins, breach of contract.

23CV0782: Mariner Finance LLC v. Deshawn Boulware, breach of contract.

23CV0783: Mariner Finance LLC v. Brian Joseph Arnold Hinshaw and Viola S. Conley, breach of contract.

23CV0784: Mariner Finance LLC v. Joe Short, breach of contract.

23CV0785: Mariner Finance LLC v. Norma J. Ledford, breach of contract.

23CV0786: Mariner Finance LLC v. Jamie L. Crable, breach of contract.

23CV0787: Eagle Loan Company of Ohio Inc. v. Michael Vanhoose, breach of contract.

23CV0788: Gateway Mortgage, a Division of Gateway First Bank v. Clark County Treasurer, Patrick A. Newell and spouse of Patrick A. Newell, foreclosure.

All cases are up-to-date.

Marriage licenses:

Zachary D. Feltner, 21, of Dayton, student/military and Lorelei A. Brodess, 21, of Enon, student.

Matthew J. Visconti, 31, of Ypsilanti, Michigan, route sales representative and Katherine I. Wolf, 30, of Ypsilanti, Michigan, physician.

Robert E. Byerly, 46, of Springfield, Ohio Air National Guard and Ashely E. Wagner, 39, of Springfield, nurse.

In Other News
1
Clark County Municipal Court cases
2
CSU to host premiere of movie ‘Brown Hands, Black Schools: HBCUs’
3
Clark-Shawnee files second lawsuit against planning commission
4
What’s happening this week: Fair chance event, solar workshop and more
5
Man shot to death in Springfield club on Thanksgiving is identified
© 2023 Springfield News Sun.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top