Current cases:

23CV0779: Fifth Third Bank and Fifth Third National Association v. Clark County Treasurer, Georgianna Sarven and Spouse of Georgianna Sarven, foreclosure.

23CV0780: Mariner Finance LLC v. Richard L. Madder, breach of contract.

23CV0781: Mariner Finance LLC v. Gabriel T. Atkins, breach of contract.

23CV0782: Mariner Finance LLC v. Deshawn Boulware, breach of contract.

23CV0783: Mariner Finance LLC v. Brian Joseph Arnold Hinshaw and Viola S. Conley, breach of contract.

23CV0784: Mariner Finance LLC v. Joe Short, breach of contract.

23CV0785: Mariner Finance LLC v. Norma J. Ledford, breach of contract.

23CV0786: Mariner Finance LLC v. Jamie L. Crable, breach of contract.

23CV0787: Eagle Loan Company of Ohio Inc. v. Michael Vanhoose, breach of contract.

23CV0788: Gateway Mortgage, a Division of Gateway First Bank v. Clark County Treasurer, Patrick A. Newell and spouse of Patrick A. Newell, foreclosure.

All cases are up-to-date.

Marriage licenses:

Zachary D. Feltner, 21, of Dayton, student/military and Lorelei A. Brodess, 21, of Enon, student.

Matthew J. Visconti, 31, of Ypsilanti, Michigan, route sales representative and Katherine I. Wolf, 30, of Ypsilanti, Michigan, physician.

Robert E. Byerly, 46, of Springfield, Ohio Air National Guard and Ashely E. Wagner, 39, of Springfield, nurse.