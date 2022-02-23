22CV0065: Springfield Twp. Zoning Inspector vs. John Booth, preliminary and permanent injunction.

22CV0066: Dennis Floss, Thomas Robinson, Penny Sam vs. Steven Conkel, MD, Richard Nedleman, MD, Ohio Valley Medical Center LLC, complaint for damages.

All cases are up-to-date.

Property transfers:

Carrol S. Hunter to Robert L. Vanhoose Jr., 9055 New Carlisle Pike, New Carlisle; no fee

Gary W. and Linda K. Smith to Gary W. Smith, 10385 Milton-Carlisle Road, New Carlisle; no fee

Peter and Geraldine Unitt to Geraldine Unitt, 104 S. Park Dr., Medway; no fee

Janet L. and Charles O. Farris to Janet L. and Charles O. Farris III Trustee, 623 Brumbaugh Dr., New Carlisle; no fee

Gregory and Ellen Reed to Harriett Ashley and Cory Reed, 628 Colony Trail, New Carlisle; no fee

Adam Clough to Adam L. and Christa Clough, 101 Cory St., New Carlisle; no fee

David Price to Jennifer L. Hilty, 204 S. Church St., New Carlisle; $74,000

Ronald L. Wilson to Shawn Meyers, 1201 W. Lake Ave., New Carlisle; $180,000

Sharon A. House to Craig House, 707 W. Lake Ave., New Carlisle; no fee

Beverly J. and Steve J. Dalton to Saul A. M. Yeargan, 22 W. Main St., Donnelsville; $122,500

Noel Coy to David A. and Cynthia A. Page, 3977 Saint Paris Pike, Springfield; $126,000

Jason Walls to Jason and Janey Walls, 3998 Pinewood Ave., Springfield; no fee

Teresa L. and Richard A. Drummond to Richard A. Drummond, 5190 S. Pitchin Road, Springfield; no fee