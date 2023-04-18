Current cases:
23CV0243: Julie McNeal v. Administrator, Ohio Bureau of Workers’ Compensation, Navistar, Inc., bureau of workers comp appeal.
23CV0244: LVNV Funding LLC v. Jacob Ridenour, breach of contract.
23CV0245: Nationstar Mortgage LLC v. Morgan Allen, Shawn Allen, Clark County Treasurer, Jane Doe Name Unknown, the Unknown Spouse of Morgan E Allen, if any, Jane Doe Name Unknown, the Unknown Spouse of Shawn R Allen, if any, foreclosure.
23CV0246: James Auckerman v. Toys for All, LLC, Walmart, Inc., personal injury.
23CV0247: MyUSA Credit Union Inc. v. John Jenkins, breach of contract.
23CV0248: Sara Saenz v. Aventura at Oakwood Village LLC, John Logue, Administrator, Bureau of Workers’ Compensation, bureau of workers comp appeal.
Marriage licenses:
Kendra Dill, 40, of Springfield, CEO of Sassy Classy LLC and Edgar LeMaster, Jr., 39, of Springfield, disabled.
Katelyn Kuper, 22, of Springfield, unemployed and Zachary Joseph, 24, of Springfield, natural resource officer.
Israel Demosthene, 42, of Springfield, KTH and Guerdie Jean, 35, of Springfield, KTH.
Arlin Vanhoose, 53, of Springfield, truck driver and Sabria Summers, 60, of Springfield, retired.
Nathan Robinson, 28, of Springfield, sale service transportation and Morgan Huggins, 24, of Springfield, registered nurse.
Property transfers:
Jennifer D. Vasquez and Garfield Davis to Kimberly Kay Edwards, 4255 Wabash Drive, Springfield; $190,000.
WJHOH LLC to Donald Ray and Brenda Adamson, 1949 Erika Drive, Springfield; $220,000.
Gerald R. and Hatsue Hyland to Karen M. Kronour, trustee, 5170 Brookshire Lane, Springfield; none.
Christopher E. and Melissa R. Armstrong to Brittany Johnson and Joseph Parker, 1320 Moorefield Road, Springfield; $246,000.
WJHOH LLC to Telisha Lynn and Jordan Perrin, 5507 Taywell Court, Springfield; $276,000.