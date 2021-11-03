Property transfers:

Helen L. Sowers Trustee to Jackie Null, 3561 Lower Valley Pike, Springfield; $165,000

Gerry K. and Paul S. Wells to Jessica Taylor, 1 Storm Haven Cir., Enon; $168,000

Michael D. and Beatrice J. Ward to Bruno and Ruby G. Badillo, 4541 Caddington St., Enon; $141,000

Sarah Graham and Dylan Monell to Marc A. and Pamela L. Colwell, 5437 Fowler Road, Springfield; $40,000

Marjorie and Phillip Travis Trustees to Marjorie A. and Phillip Travis, 111 Taylor St., Enon; no fee

Susan Lyle and Gregory Estep to Jory A. and Wesley H. Watson, 1725 Willow Road, Springfield; $296,000

Rebecca Harner and Karen Keller to Lowell R. Harner, 5687 Fox Ridge Dr., Springfield; $133,000

Cheryl A. and Curtis O. Heinfeld, 3520 Landor Road, Springfield; $248,000

Lee E. Foster to Dawn Elaine Foster, N. Hampton Road, Springfield; no fee

Dawn Elaine and Lee Edwin Foster to Dawn Elaine Foster, 6000 N. Hampton Road, Springfield; no fee

Sams Properties LTD to Matthew and Kate Hopkins, 170 S. Main St., North Hampton; $110,000

Emily Sitorius to Emily Diane Hayes, 3737 Vernon-Asbury Road, South Vienna; no fee

Mary L. Hoberty to Amanda C. and Tylar Stevens, 9720 Collins-Arbogast Road, South Vienna; $120,000

Linda S. Maurer to Alexander David Ryan, 644 Wellington Dr., Springfield; no fee

Sylvia I. Gregory to William D. Gregory, Kerns Road, Springfield; no fee