Current cases:
21CV0315: Brighton United Methodist Church, The West Ohio Annual Conference of the United Methodist Church v. Arley Ackley, Michelle Ackley, Clark County Treasurer, State of Ohio, Ohio Department of Taxation, foreclosure.
Marriage licenses:
Bethany Williams, 28, of Springfield, N/A and James Norman, 27, of Springfield, factory worker.
Property transfers:
Helen L. Sowers Trustee to Jackie Null, 3561 Lower Valley Pike, Springfield; $165,000
Gerry K. and Paul S. Wells to Jessica Taylor, 1 Storm Haven Cir., Enon; $168,000
Michael D. and Beatrice J. Ward to Bruno and Ruby G. Badillo, 4541 Caddington St., Enon; $141,000
Sarah Graham and Dylan Monell to Marc A. and Pamela L. Colwell, 5437 Fowler Road, Springfield; $40,000
Marjorie and Phillip Travis Trustees to Marjorie A. and Phillip Travis, 111 Taylor St., Enon; no fee
Susan Lyle and Gregory Estep to Jory A. and Wesley H. Watson, 1725 Willow Road, Springfield; $296,000
Rebecca Harner and Karen Keller to Lowell R. Harner, 5687 Fox Ridge Dr., Springfield; $133,000
Cheryl A. and Curtis O. Heinfeld, 3520 Landor Road, Springfield; $248,000
Lee E. Foster to Dawn Elaine Foster, N. Hampton Road, Springfield; no fee
Dawn Elaine and Lee Edwin Foster to Dawn Elaine Foster, 6000 N. Hampton Road, Springfield; no fee
Sams Properties LTD to Matthew and Kate Hopkins, 170 S. Main St., North Hampton; $110,000
Emily Sitorius to Emily Diane Hayes, 3737 Vernon-Asbury Road, South Vienna; no fee
Mary L. Hoberty to Amanda C. and Tylar Stevens, 9720 Collins-Arbogast Road, South Vienna; $120,000
Linda S. Maurer to Alexander David Ryan, 644 Wellington Dr., Springfield; no fee
Sylvia I. Gregory to William D. Gregory, Kerns Road, Springfield; no fee