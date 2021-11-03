springfield-news-sun logo
X

Clark County Common Pleas Court cases

News
19 minutes ago

Current cases:

21CV0315: Brighton United Methodist Church, The West Ohio Annual Conference of the United Methodist Church v. Arley Ackley, Michelle Ackley, Clark County Treasurer, State of Ohio, Ohio Department of Taxation, foreclosure.

All files are up-to-date.

Marriage licenses:

Bethany Williams, 28, of Springfield, N/A and James Norman, 27, of Springfield, factory worker.

Property transfers:

Helen L. Sowers Trustee to Jackie Null, 3561 Lower Valley Pike, Springfield; $165,000

Gerry K. and Paul S. Wells to Jessica Taylor, 1 Storm Haven Cir., Enon; $168,000

Michael D. and Beatrice J. Ward to Bruno and Ruby G. Badillo, 4541 Caddington St., Enon; $141,000

Sarah Graham and Dylan Monell to Marc A. and Pamela L. Colwell, 5437 Fowler Road, Springfield; $40,000

Marjorie and Phillip Travis Trustees to Marjorie A. and Phillip Travis, 111 Taylor St., Enon; no fee

Susan Lyle and Gregory Estep to Jory A. and Wesley H. Watson, 1725 Willow Road, Springfield; $296,000

Rebecca Harner and Karen Keller to Lowell R. Harner, 5687 Fox Ridge Dr., Springfield; $133,000

Cheryl A. and Curtis O. Heinfeld, 3520 Landor Road, Springfield; $248,000

Lee E. Foster to Dawn Elaine Foster, N. Hampton Road, Springfield; no fee

Dawn Elaine and Lee Edwin Foster to Dawn Elaine Foster, 6000 N. Hampton Road, Springfield; no fee

Sams Properties LTD to Matthew and Kate Hopkins, 170 S. Main St., North Hampton; $110,000

Emily Sitorius to Emily Diane Hayes, 3737 Vernon-Asbury Road, South Vienna; no fee

Mary L. Hoberty to Amanda C. and Tylar Stevens, 9720 Collins-Arbogast Road, South Vienna; $120,000

Linda S. Maurer to Alexander David Ryan, 644 Wellington Dr., Springfield; no fee

Sylvia I. Gregory to William D. Gregory, Kerns Road, Springfield; no fee

In Other News
1
House fire closes part of U.S. 40 in Clark County
2
Clark County Municipal Court cases
3
Clark-Shawnee substitute school levy fails by fewer than 100 votes
4
School report cards: Clark-Shawnee’s graduation rate increases two...
5
Mad River Twp. voters reject rezoning proposal
© 2021 Springfield News Sun.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top