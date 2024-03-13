24CV0049: PNC Bank, National Association Successor by Merger to National City Bank v. Clark County Treasurer, Jane Doe, Name Unknown, Unknown Spouse, if Any of Martin Mccrite, Martin Mccrite, United States of America, Department of the Treasury, Internal Revenue Service, foreclosure.

24CV0050: Eagle Loan Company of Ohio, Inc v. Sheryl K. Vanhoose, action for money.

24CV0051: Eagle Loan Company of Ohio, Inc v. William Miller, action for money.

24CV0052: Eagle Loan Company of Ohio, Inc v. Lorrie L. Tipton, action for money.

24CV0053: Eagle Loan Company of Ohio, Inc v. Stacy Smith, action for money.

24CV0054: Eagle Loan Company of Ohio, Inc v. Harley E. Sharp, Sebastian E. Sharp,, action for money.

24CV0055: Eagle Loan Company of Ohio, Inc v. Miranda K. Frantz, action for money.

24CV0056: Eagle Loan Company of Ohio, Inc v. Dina L. Bell, action for money.

24CV0057: Eagle Loan Company of Ohio, Inc v. Shani M. Stevenson, action for money.

24CV0058: Eagle Loan Company of Ohio, Inc v. Lance Day, action for money.

24CV0059: Eagle Loan Company of Ohio, Inc v. Levi W. Grapes, action for money.

24CV0060: Eagle Loan Company of Ohio, Inc v. Britt T. Jeffers, action for money.

24CV0061: Eagle Loan Company of Ohio, Inc v. Maria D. Henry, action for money.

24CV0062: Eagle Loan Company of Ohio, Inc v. Alexandra N. Nokes, action for money.

Marriage licenses:

Katie L. Hall, 37, of Springfield, research specialist and Samuel M. Schneider, 34, of Springfield, team lead.

Property transfers:

Niclin Group LLC to APNJ Properties LLC, 312 Gruen Drive, Springfield; $55,000.

Niclin Group LLC to APNJ Properties LLC, 354 Reames Ave., Springfield; $50,000.

Marilyn Travis to Lawrence W. Lambert and Jane E. Lowe Lambert, 327 Geron Drive, Springfield; $165,000.

Michael D. Harris and Vonda L. Jayjohn to Wealthy Gardner Holdings LLC, 640 Eastmoor Drive, Springfield; $73,000.

Darren J. and Melissa K. Current to Brandon Ray, 800 Allen Drive, Springfield; $126,000.

McPheron Group LLC to APNJ Properties LLC, 2809 Morton Drive, Springfield; $40,900.

Edwin Fenner to Brian and Tammy Fenner, 2430 Dwight Road, Springfield; $0.

Nicole S. Shelley to Eric C. and Roger E. Gochenouer, 2124 Woodside Ave., Springfield; $60,000.

Quintin J. Neidhardt to Chasity N. Mosteller, 104 Bellevue Ave., Springfield; $130,000.

Louis H. and Pota L. Linardos to Pota L. Linardos, 2517 E. Main St., Springfield; $0.

Mep Group LLC to Madison Springs LLC, 2484-2486 Lagonda Ave., Springfield; $175,000.

McPheron Group LLC to APNJ Properties LLC, 1570 Rutland Ave., Springfield; $40,400.

Banks6 LLC to Michael E. Lowe and Jessica Duvall, 1903 Memorial Drive, Springfield; $75,000.