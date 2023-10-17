Current cases:

23CV0693: Honda Federal Credit Union v. Debbie Schreiber, action for money.

23CV0694: Velocity Investments, LLC v. Rebecca Rogers, breach of contract.

23CV0695: RJM Smokehouse LLC v. Toast, Inc., complaint for damages.

23CV0696: JPMorgan Chase Bank, N.A. v. Jodi L. Hocker, Jodi Riley, action for money.

23CV0697: Amber N. Lannon v. Bureau of Workers’ Compensation, Minute Men Select Inc., bureau of workers comp appeal.

23CV0698: Troy A. Hartman v. Bureau of Workers’ Compensation, Ohi-Tc Manufacturing Inc., bureau of workers comp appeal.

23CV0699: Matthew M. Haylas v. Bureau of Workers’ Compensation, City of Springfield, bureau of workers comp appeal.

All cases are up-to-date.

Marriage licenses:

Emerson Gedeon, 37, of Springfield, labor and Ketelie Escarment, 51, of Lauderdale Lakes, FL, health care par.

Jason P. Phares, 36, of New Carlisle, computer HD specialist and Samantha M. A. Sledge, 41, of Fairborn, EMT-B.

James T. Gill, 56, of Mechanicsburg, CDL truck driver and Jennifer L. Kohler, 50, of Mechanicsburg, case manager.

Jonah C. McGlaun, 25, of Springfield, HVAC and Layna M. Lange, 31, of Springfield.

Property transfers:

Edwin J. and Elizabeth A. Wells, trustees to Lori L. and Matthew Roe, 1589 Bending Tree Road, New Carlisle; $366,000.

Louis J. and Janelle L. McDorman to Scott H. and Sasha L. Rittenhouse, 8825 Battin Howell Road, South Charleston; $175,000.

Chad J. and Carlotta L. Dewey to Carlotta L. Dewey, 420 S. Urbana-Lisbon Road, South Vienna; none.

Jerod M. and Cori J. Brennen to Julian and Margarita Contreras, 87 Clubhouse Drive, South Charleston; $452,500.

Joshua T. and Donald W. Mckee, Jr., to Thomas J. Sterrett, 7357 Stine Road, Enon; $255,000.