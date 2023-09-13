Marriage licenses:
Jessica A. Blazer, 35, of Springfield, intervention specialist and James S. Workman, 35, of Springfield, electrician.
Dana N. Sisco, 24, of New Carlisle, insurance tracking specialist and Ryan T. Daugherty, 24, of New Carlisle, assistant manager.
Jean L. Duclaire, 48, of Springfield, Doordash and Marie C. Ambroise, 42, of Springfield.
Carlee M. Brown, 24, of Springfield, assistant toddler teacher and Riley A. Carmean, 24, of Springfield, manufacturing.
Victoria L. Jones, 24, of Springfield, sever and Skyler H. Jones, 30, of Springfield, 2nd op.
Hannah G. Daugherty, 18, of Huber Heights, Kohls associate and Andrew R. Berkshire, 20, of Springfield, active duty military.
