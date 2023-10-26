Current cases:

23CV0711: Daryl Vanhoose v. D & D’s Layne Lounge, LLC, Donald McKee, miscellaneous.

All cases are up-to-date.

Marriage licenses:

Erica N. Burton, 27, of Enon, occupational therapist and Zachary T. Poulter, 29, of Enon, UPS.

Kristin D. Grody, 37, of New Carlisle, staff accountant and Jon M. Anoles, 41, of New Carlisle, maintenance technician.

Property transfers:

Sandra L. Worthington to Jacob and Kimberly Dibert, 4346 Tulane Road, Springfield; $180,000.

Amber S. and Shannon N. Vanderpool to Cheryl Smith and Shirley J. Peterson, 4367 Tacoma St., Springfield; $225,000.

Thomas Comer to Lori S. McCartney, 4544 Ridgewood Road E., Springfield; $105,000.

Sharon Bowman to Ryan W. Haerr, 4916 Brannan Drive W., Springfield; $162,500.

Richard L. and Zelma J. Lira to Richard J. Lira, 4519 Willowbrook Drive, Springfield; none.

Mark E. Hastings to Laurie Habodasz and Timothy Sisler II, 5548 Ridgewood Road W., Springfield; $165,000.

Patsy R. Merrow to Timothy and Julie Driskill, 7293 Detrick-Jordan Pike, New Carlisle; $275,000.

E.T. Springfield Property LLC to Morgan and Allen Eben, 7557 Wrenview Drive, Springfield; $290,000.

Robert L. and Constance A. Bishop, trustees to Constance A. Bishop, trustee, 5892 Ansbaugh Road, New Carlisle; none.

Robert L. and Constance A. Bishop, trustees to Constance A. Bishop, trustee, 8881, 9236, 9256 Stott Road, New Carlisle; none.

Robert L. and Constance A. Bishop, trustees to Constance A. Bishop, trustee, 5266 Dayton Lakeview Road, New Carlisle; none.