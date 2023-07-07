BreakingNews
Clark County Common Pleas Court cases

News
1 hour ago

Current cases:

23CV0465: Eagle Loan Company of Ohio, Inc. v. Heather M. White, breach of contract.

All cases are up-to-date.

Marriage licenses:

Dennis E. Boone, 77, of Springfield, retired and Bonnie J. Gillman, 75, of Springfield, retired.

Property transfers:

Tommy F. Ellis to Toad Properties LLC, 101-103 Snyder St., Springfield; none.

Ahmed Three LLC to Dingwall Properties LLC, 250-254 S. Douglas Ave., Springfield; $215,000.

Aug Property Investments LLC to Tackenstein Properties LLC, 727 Mayor St., Springfield; none.

High Cap LLC to Nicholas P. Mcgrath, 930 Mountjoy St., Springfield; $115,000.

Lynette K. and Mark T. Melton, 402 Bellevue Ave., Springfield; $100,000.

Gregory T. Foster to Robert R. Foster, 1815 Mechanicsburg Road, Springfield; none.

Tommy F. Ellis to Toad Properties LLC, 2639, 2643, 2659 Merritt St., Springfield; none.

Paul L. Eaton to Paul L. and Tamera L. Eaton, 1608 Sweetbriar Lane N., Springfield; none.

Sherman Garrison Properties LLC to A & M Home Adventures LLC, 999 E. High St., Springfield; $100,000.

Kenneth D. Reynolds to Devore Real Estate LLC, 232-234 Saint George Place, Springfield; $71,000.

Woodard Claims Management to Paul Henschel, 1565 Cora St., Springfield; $0.00.

New Ohio Investments LLC to Seddy Real Estate Services LLC, 1042-1044 Sherman Ave., Springfield; $50,000.

Tommy F. Ellis to Toad Properties LLC, 1607, 1608 Morgan St., Springfield; none.

Aug Property Investment LLC to Tackenstein Properties LLC, 1821 Beatrice St., Springfield; none.

