Gayle Denise Shuler, 46, of Springfield, mail carrier and Anthony Ray Salyer, 47, of Springfield, mail carrier.

Melinda Christine Stewart, 34, of New Carlisle, customer service and Jerry Robert Meddock Jr., 47, of New Carlisle, self-employed.

Amy Marie Propst, 37, of Springfield, production and Rodrigue Lafaille, 35, of Springfield, production.

Ronald Wayne Reynolds, 70, of Springfield, retired and Elizabeth Kimberlee Carico, 64, of Springfield, retired.