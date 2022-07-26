springfield-news-sun logo
Clark County Common Pleas Court cases

Clark County Common Pleas Court cases

20 minutes ago

Current cases:

22CV0339: Credit Corp. Solution, Inc. v. Erika Getter, breach of contract.

22CV0340: Donald Gragg v. Navistar, Stephanie McCloud, administrator, Ohio Bureau of Workers’ Compensation, bureau of workers comp appeal.

All cases are up-to-date.

Marriage licenses:

Gayle Denise Shuler, 46, of Springfield, mail carrier and Anthony Ray Salyer, 47, of Springfield, mail carrier.

Melinda Christine Stewart, 34, of New Carlisle, customer service and Jerry Robert Meddock Jr., 47, of New Carlisle, self-employed.

Amy Marie Propst, 37, of Springfield, production and Rodrigue Lafaille, 35, of Springfield, production.

Ronald Wayne Reynolds, 70, of Springfield, retired and Elizabeth Kimberlee Carico, 64, of Springfield, retired.

