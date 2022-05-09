Current cases:
22CV0183: U.S. Bank Trust National Association as trustee for Cabana Series V. Trust v. Heather Hickle, City of Springfield, unknown spouse of Hickle, if any, foreclosure.
22CV0184: C&N Contractors, Inc. v. Connie J. Babcock, David A. Babcock, New Carlisle Federal Savings Bank, The Last Queen LLC, foreclosure.
22CV0185: Shellpoint Mortgage Servicing, Newrez LLC v. Debra Allen, Clark County Treasurer, James Doe, John Doe, Betty Wade, Debra Wade, Unknown Administrator, Executor or Fiduciary, Unknown Heirs, Next to Kin, Unknown Spouses, Devisees , Legatees, Creditors and Beneficiaries of the Estate of Michael E Wade, Deceased, et. al., foreclosure.
All cases are up-to-date.
Marriage licenses:
Tiffany Ann Duval, 34, of Springfield, warehouse associate and Scott Edwin George, 35, of Springfield, warehouse associate.
Taylee Lela Ranae Bobbitt, 20, of Springfield, manager and Casey Michael Haschke, 22, of Springfield, Concentrix.
Abigail Happy Brown, 46, of New Carlisle, registered nurse and Eric Thomas Humbert, 44, of Vandalia, security.
Tori Allison Hess, 25, of New Carlisle, medical assistant and Michael Joseph Stapleton, 28, of New Carlisle, service technician.