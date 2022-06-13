Current cases:
22CV0244: The Board of County Commissioners of Clark County, Ohio v. Charles F. Suver III, Clark County Treasurer, Ohio Department of Taxation, appropriation.
All cases are up-to-date.
Marriage licenses:
Ana Karen Zaragoza Vargas, 21, of Medway, none and Antonio Cortez Cortes, 26, of Medway, construction.
Kristopher Donald Goodman, 50, of Springfield, manager and Katarina Marie Picchioni, 57, of Springfield, peer recovery specialist.
Jessica Marie Massie, 36, of Springfield and Scott Alan Pinkham, 51, of Springfield, truck driver.
Alyssia Esperanza Rojas, 25, of Springfield, unemployed and Inocente Espindola Olivera, 24, of Springfield, construction.
Edilzar Alexander Castaneda Merida, 29, of Springfield, construction and Mariolara Yamily Castillo Mendez, 29, of Springfield, none.
Peggy Jo Eggleston, 39, of Springfield, production associate and Joshua Pierce Studebaker, 31, of Springfield, dishwasher.