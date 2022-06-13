BreakingNews
WATCH LIVE: Jan. 6 panel to use testimony from Trump allies
Clark County Common Pleas Court cases

Credit: DaytonDailyNews

Clark County Common Pleas Court cases

Credit: DaytonDailyNews

Current cases:

22CV0244: The Board of County Commissioners of Clark County, Ohio v. Charles F. Suver III, Clark County Treasurer, Ohio Department of Taxation, appropriation.

All cases are up-to-date.

Marriage licenses:

Ana Karen Zaragoza Vargas, 21, of Medway, none and Antonio Cortez Cortes, 26, of Medway, construction.

Kristopher Donald Goodman, 50, of Springfield, manager and Katarina Marie Picchioni, 57, of Springfield, peer recovery specialist.

Jessica Marie Massie, 36, of Springfield and Scott Alan Pinkham, 51, of Springfield, truck driver.

Alyssia Esperanza Rojas, 25, of Springfield, unemployed and Inocente Espindola Olivera, 24, of Springfield, construction.

Edilzar Alexander Castaneda Merida, 29, of Springfield, construction and Mariolara Yamily Castillo Mendez, 29, of Springfield, none.

Peggy Jo Eggleston, 39, of Springfield, production associate and Joshua Pierce Studebaker, 31, of Springfield, dishwasher.

