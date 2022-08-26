Current cases:
22CV0401: NewRez LLC d/b/a Shellpoint Mortgage Servicing v. CitiMortgage, Inc., Clark County Treasurer, Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc., a Delaware Corporation as nominee for Fleet Mortgage Corp, its successors and assigns, Catherine Wilson, Gary Wilson II, foreclosure.
22CV0402: Horace Greene v. Stephanie McCloud, Administrator, Bureau of Workers’ Compensation, Topre America Corporation, bureau of workers comp appeal.
22CV0403: MCLP Asset Company, Inc. v. Attorney General, on behalf of the Secretary of Housing and Urban Development U.S. Department of Justice, Dale Lewis, Shandis Mowell, State of Ohio, Department of Taxation, The United States of America, on behalf of The Secretary of housing and Urban Development, Treasurer of Clark County, foreclosure.
22CV0404: Marty Robbins v. JABCO Enterprises, Inc. aka Jacks Auto Body & Frame, Stephanie B. McCloud, Administrator, Bureau of Workers’ Compensation, bureau of workers comp appeal.
22CV0405: PNC Bank, National Association v. Clark County Ohio Treasurer. Carol Cole, David Cole, Carol Starner, TPI Asset Management LLC, foreclosure.
22CV0406: U.S. Bank National Association v. Dennis Lyons, breach of contract.
All cases are up-to-date.
Marriage licenses:
Madison Sample, 25, of Springfield, assistant asset manager and Logan Gallagher, 24, of Springfield, warehouse dock worker.
Robert Eleyet, 27, of Springfield, construction worker and Franziska Pipping, 27, of Springfield, pharmacist.
James Hohlmayer, 35, of Springfield, mechanic and Mikayla Watts, 26, of Springfield, dental assistant.
Brock Caudill, 39, of Springfield, waiter and retail associate and Rechel Bracero, 31, of Springfield, unemployed.
James Mays, 41, of Springfield, carpenter and Rhonda Christman, 50, of Springfield, revenue clerk III.
Taylor Songer, 27, of Springfield, bank teller and Peter Bechtel, 29, of Springfield, production.
Property transfers:
WJHOH LLC to Ashley and Michael Estep, 1325 Westview Ave., Springfield; $256,000