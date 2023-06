23CV0378: Judy L. Miller v. John Logue, Administrator, Navistar Inc., bureau of workers comp appeal.

23CV0379: Madison Health v. Judy Springer, Walter Springer, money on account.

23CV0380: First National Bank of Omaha v. Jessica L. Snively, money on account.

23CV0381: Marcus K. Rudduck v. Rhonda McCright, Tim Waha, other tort.

23CV0382: Adrien D. Ntinunu v. Marjorie J. Davis, State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Company, personal injury.

All cases are up-to-date.

Marriage licenses:

Gabrielle N. Limes, 21, of Springfield, student and Alexander R. Bainbridge, 22, of Mary Ester, FL, United States Air Force.

Jean L. F. Patrick, 45, of Springfield and Donia Sanon, 44, of Springfield.

Scherrine K. Sines, 53, of Tremont City, insurance claims and Eric B. Beckett, 50, of Tremont City, operator.

Property transfers:

Ruth Stahlman to Demetries Patterson, 425 Geron Drive, Springfield; $165,000.

The Ridgewood Group LLC to Tobias Geminiano, 922 Allen Drive, Springfield; $118,900.

Sue J. and Kevin D. Votaw to Sue J. Votaw, 2706 Morton Drive, Springfield; none.

Julia M. Taylor, trustee, to John V. and Kim Collins, 2495 Berger Ave., Springfield; $10,000.