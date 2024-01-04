BreakingNews
Springfield beautification group honors 2 retirees with awards

Clark County Common Pleas Court cases

News
48 minutes ago
X

Property transfers:

Clark County Land Reutilization Corp to City of Springfield Ohio, 501, 507 W. Grand Ave., Springfield; $0.

Clark County Land Reutilization Corp to City of Springfield Ohio, 517, 521, 526, 528 W. Southern Ave., Springfield; $0.

Kayleigh Smith to TLIMR LLC, 420 W. State St., Springfield; $15,000.

Castor LLC to Karanvir Singh, 712 Broadway St., Springfield; $0.

McCall McCune Homes LLC to Antonio R. Velazquez, 409 N. Race St., Springfield; $30,000.

Sandra J. Keeton, trustee to Singh Properties LLC, 227 N. Race St., Springfield; $21,000.

Kristine K. and Pamela King to Pamela King, 920 W. First St., Springfield; $0.

FCE Ridgewood LLC to Springfield 1600 Property Holdings LLC, 1600, 1602 Saint Paris Road, Springfield; $831,900.

Sara B. and Jonathan R. Baker to Kayla Meyer, 630 Snowhill Blvd., Springfield; $200,000.

Julie L. Webb to George A. and Julie L. Webb, 2212 Broadway St., Springfield; $0.

Daniel T. and Cheryl R. Crews to Del 18 Investments LLC, 237 Buxton Ave., Springfield; $45,000.

Brenda S. Shope to Brenda S. Shope, 375 Mountjoy St., Springfield; $0.

706 S. Burnett Road Inc. to Keishla M. and Christopher R. Sample, 2440 Mayfair Drive, Springfield; $120,000.

Deena L. Baker, trustee to Laken L. Rohrer, 615 Mountjoy St., Springfield; $90,000.

Joanne M. Weeks to Tina A. Lockard, 901 Mountjoy St., Springfield; $0.

In Other News
1
First Friday resumes in downtown Springfield with themes each month
2
Clark County Municipal Court cases
3
Springfield beautification group honors 2 retirees with awards
4
NEW DETAILS: Shawnee students will return to school, bus routes to be...
5
Springfield man indicted after person shot in head died on Christmas...
© 2024 Springfield News Sun.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top