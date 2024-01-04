Property transfers:
Clark County Land Reutilization Corp to City of Springfield Ohio, 501, 507 W. Grand Ave., Springfield; $0.
Clark County Land Reutilization Corp to City of Springfield Ohio, 517, 521, 526, 528 W. Southern Ave., Springfield; $0.
Kayleigh Smith to TLIMR LLC, 420 W. State St., Springfield; $15,000.
Castor LLC to Karanvir Singh, 712 Broadway St., Springfield; $0.
McCall McCune Homes LLC to Antonio R. Velazquez, 409 N. Race St., Springfield; $30,000.
Sandra J. Keeton, trustee to Singh Properties LLC, 227 N. Race St., Springfield; $21,000.
Kristine K. and Pamela King to Pamela King, 920 W. First St., Springfield; $0.
FCE Ridgewood LLC to Springfield 1600 Property Holdings LLC, 1600, 1602 Saint Paris Road, Springfield; $831,900.
Sara B. and Jonathan R. Baker to Kayla Meyer, 630 Snowhill Blvd., Springfield; $200,000.
Julie L. Webb to George A. and Julie L. Webb, 2212 Broadway St., Springfield; $0.
Daniel T. and Cheryl R. Crews to Del 18 Investments LLC, 237 Buxton Ave., Springfield; $45,000.
Brenda S. Shope to Brenda S. Shope, 375 Mountjoy St., Springfield; $0.
706 S. Burnett Road Inc. to Keishla M. and Christopher R. Sample, 2440 Mayfair Drive, Springfield; $120,000.
Deena L. Baker, trustee to Laken L. Rohrer, 615 Mountjoy St., Springfield; $90,000.
Joanne M. Weeks to Tina A. Lockard, 901 Mountjoy St., Springfield; $0.