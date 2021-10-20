Current cases:
21CV0295: OneMain Financial Group LLC v. Bethann R. Brewer, action for money.
21CV0296: Shari Wyatt, Administrator of the Estate of Paul Wyatt v. Robert Bowen and D. L. Peterson Trust, statutory agent: Corporation Service Company, complaint for damages.
Marriage licenses:
Hayley Alexandra Horney, 27, of Jamestown, program director and Cole Branson Howard, 27, of South Vienna, diesel mechanic.
Property transfers:
Charles E. and Patricia A. Diller to Patricia A. Diller, 63 King Tree Lane, Springfield; no fee
Garry D. and Pamela S. Garrett to Pamela S. Garrett, 1351 S. Bird Road, Springfield; no fee
Grayson R. Braun to Megan Nicewaner and Alec Ball, 239 Birch Road, Springfield; $145,000
Shuman Farms Inc., to Matthew C. and Mary L. Shuman, Old Columbus Road, Springfield; no fee
Branden H. and Brandis L. Hillard to Heaven Wilson and Noah Baker, 919 Alta Road, Springfield; $65,000
Ohio Gage Inc., and Jay A. and Elizabeth A. Crawford, 115 Fourth Ave., Springfield; $57,000
Shayna Shirk to Stanley D. Cullium, 116 Fourth Ave., Springfield; $87,500
Elliot A. Hayne Trustee to 2206 Bechtle LLC, 2206 Bechtle Ave., Springfield; $900,000