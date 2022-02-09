Hamburger icon
Clark County Common Pleas Court cases

News
22 minutes ago

Property transfers:

NVR Inc to Luckens Merzius and Kettia Verneus, 221 Skyway Dr., Springfield; $210,500

NVR Inc to Olivia and Brooks Russell, 187 Skyway Dr., Springfield; $261,400

Jessie Ann Bennett to Nicki Rae Morgenstern, 610 Geron Dr., Springfield; no fee

Wanda L. and Elza Bartley Jr., to Wanda L. Bartley, Knickerbocker Ave., Rear, Springfield; no fee

Ruth Gwendolyn Brooks Trustee to Thomas S. Ording Trustee, 1500 Hyannis Dr., Springfield; no fee

Wanda L. and Elza Bartley Jr., to Wanda L. Bartley, 427 Knickerbocker Ave., Springfield; no fee

John A. Buberniak to Francy Misenheimer, 404-406 W. Southern Ave., Springfield; no fee

Steven A. Kurtz to K&K Properties LLC, 210 Broadway St., Springfield; no fee

R&E Property Management LLC to Dutch&Dutch Real Estate LLC, 2018 E. Main St., Springfield; $60,000

Patricia K. Zinn to Curtis W. Zinn, 2301 Hillside Ave., Springfield; no fee

Candy A. and James E. Rigsby to Michael and Courtney Silvers, 511 S. Hubert Ave., Springfield; no fee

Tom D. and Carol A. Waugh to Carol A. Waugh, 1005 Lafayette Ave., Springfield; no fee

John M. and Dawn M. Cotter to John M. Cotter, 1210 E. Main St., Springfield; no fee

David A. Hill to Shelton Lee, 1727 Highland Ave., Springfield; $132,500

Tamara and Peggy L. Wilson to Tamara Wilson, 1655 N. Belmont Ave., Springfield; no fee

Willie J. and Pamela R. Young to Pamela Young, 1763 Wittenberg Blvd E., Springfield; no fee

John Anthony Buberniak to Francy Misenheimer, 2210 Erie Ave., Springfield; no fee

James H. and Thomas H. Lagos to Bushnell Investment Company Inc., 132-142 E. Main St., Springfield; no fee

James Naumoff to Macks SP LLC, 408 E. Main St., Springfield; $20,000

John M. and Dawn M. Cotter to Dawn M. Cotter, 1423 N. Lowry Ave., Springfield; no fee

