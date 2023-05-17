BreakingNews
Tecumseh Junior Optimist Club works on yard for bus driver with breast cancer
Clark County Common Pleas Court cases

News
27 minutes ago

Current cases:

23CV0310: U.S. Bank National Association v. Carole L. Hinton, breach of contract.

23CV0311: Credit Acceptance Corporation c/o Levy & Associates LLC v. Brennan Hess, breach of contract.

23CV0312: Brian Smithberger v. ABC Corporation, Amy Nesmith, YMA Trucking LLC, personal injury.

All cases are up-to-date.

Marriage licenses:

Rose M. Minton, 58, of New Carlisle, premier health and Christopher S. Thompson, 59, of New Carlisle, truck driver.

Jessica L. Sievering, 29, of Springfield, warehouse worker and Jason A. Tiberi, 40, of Springfield, warehouse clerk.

Deborah E. Bryson, 49, of Springfield, N/A and Lamar A. Baker, 48, of Springfield, N/A.

Katie M. Ethridge, 23, of Catawba, mom and Bruce R. Carter, 29, of Catawba, safety coordinator.

Rhyan M. Scott, 24, of Springfield, forklift operator and Madison R. Marstella, 21, of Springfield, receptionist.

James E. Neidhart, 63, of Springfield, consultant and Nelphia B. Villegas, 66, of Springfield, registered nurse.

Kristin P. Geiger, 30, of Springfield, rural carrier and Thomas M. Nilles, 30, of Springfield, aerospace engineer.

Caleb D. Purdy, 21, of West Salem, student and Rachelle E. Everswick, 24, of Springfield, teacher.

Property transfers:

Aaron T. Butler to Jeffery Hardamon, 515 Sherman Ave., Springfield; $9,000.

Ramaka LLC to Ten Enterprises LLC, 225-227 Chestnut Ave., Springfield; $235,000.

Bradley R. Booze to Vernon L. Donnelly, 228, 230-232, 234 and 240 E. Main St., Springfield; $120,900.

Macks SP LLC to Titan Industrial Supply LLC, 408 and 412-414 E. Main St., Springfield; $30,000.

