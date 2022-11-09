22CV0524: Wells Fargo Bank, N.A. v. Clark County Treasurer, Annetta Girardot, Matthew Koepp, State of Ohio Department of Taxation, Debra Stout, Unknown Heirs, Fiduciaries, Beneficiaries, Devisees and Donees of William Stout Serve Via Publication, Unknown Spouse, if any, of Annetta Girardot, Unknown Spouse, if any, of Debra Stout, Unknown Spouse, if any, of Matthew Koepp, foreclosure.

22CV0525: U.S. Bank Trust National Association, Not in Its Individual Capacity But Solely As Owner Trustee for RCF 2 Acquisition Trust c/o U.S. Bank Trust National Association v. Clark County Treasurer, Jerry Jenkins, Nancy Jenkins, John Doe, Name Unknown, Unknown Occupant/Tenant, Edwin Royer, Etta Royer, Unknown Administrator, Executor or Fiduciary, Unknown Heirs, Next of Kin, Unknown Spouses, Devisees, Legatees, Creditors and Beneficiaries of the Estate of Benjamin Stearns, Jr., foreclosure.