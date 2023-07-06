Current cases:

23CV0457: Discover Bank v. Richard D. King, breach of contract.

23CV0458: Kenneth Muhammad v. Corporation Service Company o/b/o Advance Stores Company, Incorporated, personal injury.

23CV0459: Deutsche Bank National Trust Company as Trustee for Ameriquest Mortgage Securities Inc., Asset-Backed Pass-Through Certificates Series 2005-R7 v. Clark County Treasurer, Eiden W. Stumbo, Sandra E. Stumbo, U.S. Bank National Association, Not in its Individual Capacity but solely as trustee of NRZ Recovery Trust, foreclosure.

23CV0460: Discover Bank v. Eric B. Dishueme, breach of contract.

23CV0461: LVNV Funding LLC v. Hassan D. Chilton, breach of contract.

23CV0462: LVNV Funding LLC v. Johanna E. Bano Donoso, breach of contract.

23CV0463: KH Network Credit Union v. Erin N. Phillips, replevin.

23CV0464: Carrillo Group LLC v. All Other Occupants, Tristan Shaw, Donald Hatfield, Linda Hatfield, other tort.

All cases are up-to-date.

Marriage licenses:

Nicholas G. Robinson, 45, of Springfield, Santa Claus actor and Carla T. Urrutia, 46, of Springfield, state tested nurse aide.

Melissa F. Byers, 43, of Springfield, receptionist and Jerry R. Brown, 26, of Springfield, student.

Mirtha M. Pierre, 55, of Springfield, CNA and Jean J. Neptune, 45, of Springfield, carpentry.

Destiny M. Estep, 35, of Springfield, cashier and Cody L. Agee, 33, of Springfield, auto manufacturing.

Property transfers:

Tommy F. Ellis to Toad Properties LLC., 712-714, 717-717 ½ W. Cedar St., Springfield; none.

New Leaf Partners LLC to Aim High Properties LLC, 834-834 ½ W. North St., Springfield; $113,500.

Carol A. Rittoff to Allisha A. Ostendorf, 1941 Fairway Drive, Springfield; $255,000.

Tommy F. Ellis to Toad Properties LLC, 1701-1701 ½ 1840-1840 ½ W. high St., Springfield; none.