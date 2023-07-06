BreakingNews
Earth hit an unofficial record high temperature this week – and stayed there
X

Clark County Common Pleas Court cases

News
20 minutes ago

Current cases:

23CV0457: Discover Bank v. Richard D. King, breach of contract.

23CV0458: Kenneth Muhammad v. Corporation Service Company o/b/o Advance Stores Company, Incorporated, personal injury.

23CV0459: Deutsche Bank National Trust Company as Trustee for Ameriquest Mortgage Securities Inc., Asset-Backed Pass-Through Certificates Series 2005-R7 v. Clark County Treasurer, Eiden W. Stumbo, Sandra E. Stumbo, U.S. Bank National Association, Not in its Individual Capacity but solely as trustee of NRZ Recovery Trust, foreclosure.

23CV0460: Discover Bank v. Eric B. Dishueme, breach of contract.

23CV0461: LVNV Funding LLC v. Hassan D. Chilton, breach of contract.

23CV0462: LVNV Funding LLC v. Johanna E. Bano Donoso, breach of contract.

23CV0463: KH Network Credit Union v. Erin N. Phillips, replevin.

23CV0464: Carrillo Group LLC v. All Other Occupants, Tristan Shaw, Donald Hatfield, Linda Hatfield, other tort.

All cases are up-to-date.

Marriage licenses:

Nicholas G. Robinson, 45, of Springfield, Santa Claus actor and Carla T. Urrutia, 46, of Springfield, state tested nurse aide.

Melissa F. Byers, 43, of Springfield, receptionist and Jerry R. Brown, 26, of Springfield, student.

Mirtha M. Pierre, 55, of Springfield, CNA and Jean J. Neptune, 45, of Springfield, carpentry.

Destiny M. Estep, 35, of Springfield, cashier and Cody L. Agee, 33, of Springfield, auto manufacturing.

Property transfers:

Tommy F. Ellis to Toad Properties LLC., 712-714, 717-717 ½ W. Cedar St., Springfield; none.

New Leaf Partners LLC to Aim High Properties LLC, 834-834 ½ W. North St., Springfield; $113,500.

Carol A. Rittoff to Allisha A. Ostendorf, 1941 Fairway Drive, Springfield; $255,000.

Tommy F. Ellis to Toad Properties LLC, 1701-1701 ½ 1840-1840 ½ W. high St., Springfield; none.

In Other News
1
Clark County Municipal Court cases
2
West Nile virus found in Clark County mosquitos
3
Nearly 250 Ohio Kiwanians to come to Springfield for annual convention
4
2-year-old dies after being hit by SUV in Champaign County
5
Springfield native Leah Crose to perform at Country Concert
© 2023 Springfield News Sun.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top