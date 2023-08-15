Current cases:

23CV0536: Wells Fargo Bank, N.A. v. Sara F. Cannarozzi, Clark County Treasurer, Portfolio Recovery Associates, LLC, United States of America, Secretary of Housing and Urban Development Southern District, United States of America, Secretary of Housing and Urban Development, Scott A. Winkle, foreclosure.

All cases are up-to-date.

Marriage licenses:

TaQuan A. Daniels, Sr., 27, of Springfield, Topre and TaKaylie S. Kimbler, 23, of Springfield, Topre.

Stanley J. Mcmurray, 32, of Springfield, farmer and Marian L. Benham, 32, of Springfield, farmer.

Keirsten L. Means, 23, of New Carlisle, phlebotomist and Kode T. Ward, 27, of New Carlisle, sign installer.

Boulosse Colin, 29, of Springfield and Nathalie Sanon, 34, of Springfield, machine operator.

Morgan D. Pride, 22, of Springfield, loss prevention super and Johnathan P. Siroin, 23, of Springfield, class A CDL driver.

Property transfers:

William J. Ervin to William J. Ervin II, 2586, 2592 Hustead Road, Springfield; none.

Joan Saunders to June Linder, 829 Spring Lake Circle, Enon; $179,900.

Kristopher D. and Maria M. Klosterman to Jesse M. Lemaster, 4132 Bosart Road, Springfield; $225,000.

Jesse M. Lemaster to Stephanie M. and Edward Dunlap, 4425 Reno Road, Springfield; $199,000.

Joan Y. Thompson to David and Karen Phelan, 4108 Tacoma St., Springfield; $162,900.

Karen S. James to Erin P. Rohrer, 815 Hiser Ave., Springfield; $260,000.

Park Hills Sentre LTD to Rex 5600 LLC, 5888 Urbana Road, Springfield; $700,000.

Tool Tech Property LLC to Mario C. Fiorio, trustee, 4901 Urbana Road, Springfield; $1,981,000.