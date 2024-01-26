23CV0077: U.S. Bank National Association v. Clark County Treasurer, Elise R. Funderburgh, Greenlawn Village Condominium II Unit Owners’ Association, John Doe, Name Unknown, Unknown Spouse, if any, of Elise R. Funderburgh, State of Ohio, Department of Taxation State of Ohio, foreclosure.

23CV0078: Eagle Loan Company of Ohio Inc. v. Tyler S. Davis, action for money.

23CV0079: Eagle Loan Company of Ohio Inc. v. Andrea Lenoir, action for money.

23CV0080: Eagle Loan Company of Ohio Inc. v. Jerry Springer, action for money.

23CV0081: Eagle Loan Company of Ohio Inc. v. Latonya Martin, action for money.

23CV0082: Credit Acceptance Corporation v. Ross McWhorter, Josh Thompson, breach of contract.

23CV0083: GFS II, LLC dba Gateway Financial Solutions v. Leandrew Goodson, breach of contract.

Property transfers:

Michael A. Turner to Elias M. Diaz, 350 Ludlow Ave., Springfield; $15,000.

Carlyne Orr to Sony Auguste, 359 Linwood Ave., Springfield; $158,000.

George W. Frost Jr. to Frost Properties Solutions LLC, 415 Ludlow Ave., Springfield; $0.

George W. Frost Jr. to Frost Properties Solutions LLC, 1041 Thrasher St., Springfield; $0.

JA Butterfield LLC to Julie Torres, 733 N. Florence St., Springfield; $84,900.

Steven A. Hopkins to Dakota T. Hopkins Sr., 1119 Highland Ave., Springfield; $0.

Clayton L. and Deanna K. Anderson to Shanda M. Murnahan, 801 E. Pleasant St., Springfield; $41,000.

US Bank National Association Trustee to Asner Florvius, 24 S. Florence St., Springfield; $27,000.