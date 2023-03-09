Current cases:
23CV0157: Lakeview Loan Servicing, LLC v. Katlynn Caudill, Wesley Ropp, Treasurer of Clark County, foreclosure.
23CV0158: Barclays Mortgage Trust 2021-NPL1, Mortgage-Backed Securities, Series 2021-NPL1, by US Bank National Association, as Indenture Trustee v. Clark County Treasurer, Paul Dixon, Tina Markley, State of Ohio, Department of Taxation, foreclosure.
23CV0159: U.S. Bank National Association, as Trustee, successor in interest to Wachovia Bank National Association, as Trustee for Aegis Asset Backed Securities Trust Mortgage Pass-Through Certificates, Series 2004-2 v. Jarrod Beverly, Marya Beverly, Marya E. Beverly, Onica Beverly, Estate of Claude Beverly, Janna McMahon, The Unknown Heirs at Law, Devisees, Legatees, Administrators, and Executors of the Estate of Claude A. Beverly, Deceased, Address Unknown, Treasurer of Clark County, Unknown Spouse, if any, of Janna McMahon, Unknown Spouse, if any, of Jarrod Beverly, Unknown Spouse, if any, of Marya Beverly, Unknown Spouse, if any, of Onica Beverly, foreclosure.
All cases are up-to-date.
Marriage licenses:
Jaclyn Blumenschein, 31, of Springfield, Director of Social Service and Brandon Miller, 35, of Springfield, Springfield Fire and Rescue.
Kashmir Harwood-Bostick, 25, of Springfield, manager and Alec Whitacre, 28, of Springfield, production worker.
Property transfers:
Aug Property Investments LLC to Melissa Michelle Lopez, 1620 Fulton Ave., Springfield; $75,000.
James P. Ward II and Rachel J. Kilgore to James P. Ward II, 56 Lincoln Ave., Springfield; none.
Dale A. Brown to Dale E. Brown, 104 Lincoln Ave., Springfield; none.
City of Springfield Ohio to Glenda S. Bailey, 240 S. York St., Springfield; none.
Benjamin Elliott and Kaley A. Johnson to Sheri Nash, 508 Hubert Ave., Springfield; $89,000.
Richard Lamarr Murray to Edward J. Fritz Jr., 958 Selma Road, Springfield; $5,000.
T K Yost Investments LLC to WJP Rental Properties LLC, 639 Southern Ave., Springfield; $50,000.