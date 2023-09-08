Current cases:

23CV0604: Eagle Loan Company of Ohio Inc v. Melonie MS Saum, breach of contract.

23CV0605: Eagle Loan Company of Ohio Inc v. Natasha M. Gaither, breach of contract.

23CV0606: Julie Balsink, Domenick Cappelli, Cappelli Investments, Cappelli Shopping Center, Doris Weaver v. Louis Cappelli, Clark County Treasurer, Curtis Depuy, Paul Depuy, Nicki Detling, Patricia Fetty, Debbie Goings, Kari E. Griffith, Aurora Lehmkuhl, Craig Lehmkuhl, John Craig Lehmkuhl, Katherine Lehmkuhl, Kirby Lehmkuhl, Phillip Lehmkuhl II, Stephen Lehmkuhl, Mary Ann Lynn, Beth Matinelli, Doris Weaver, other civil.

23CV0607: Tidewater Finance Company, Tidewater Motor Credit v. Stacy Grabill, Stacy Roberts, Stacy A. Sims, breach of contract.

23CV0608: Eagle Loan Company Of Ohio Inc v. Faith K. Love, breach of contract.

23CV0609: Wright Patt Credit Union v. Randolph P. Wilson, action for money.

Marriage licenses:

Brooklyn L. Rice, 22, of Springfield, manager at Speedway and Roger E. Clemans, 24, of Springfield, welder.

Paige L. Barton, 23, of Springfield, college student and Thomas E. Sheward, 30, of Springfield, ironworker 290 local.

Property transfers:

Conroy Funeral Home Inc. to Chris W. and Rebecca Lewis, 1730 E. High St., Springfield; $150,000.

James H. Smith to Timothy J. Smith, 913 ½ Rear Summer St., Springfield; $8,000.

Lagos Group Inc. to Alejandro M. Valdez, 1204 Gonder St., Springfield; $27,000.

Robert W. Jordan to Douglas Mollett, 1621 Morgan St., Springfield; $82,000.

Ashley A. Arnold to Ashley A. Arnold, 1341 Cedarview Drive W., Springfield; none.

Ronald E. Ehnie to Rebecca D. Bostick, 2124 Olympic St., Springfield; $160,000.

Shrewsbury Real Estate LLC to Clark County Ohio Board of Clark, 444, 448 E. High St., Springfield; none.