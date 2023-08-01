BreakingNews
Springfield man found dead in semi trailer believed to have died of natural causes
Clark County Common Pleas Court cases

News
1 hour ago

Current cases:

23CV0513: LoanDepot.com, LLC v. Clark County Treasurer, Heidi I. Fernschild, John Doe, Name Unknown, the Unknown Spouse of Heidi I. Fernschild, if any, foreclosure.

23CV0514: Wells Fargo Bank, N.A. v. Clark County Treasurer, Michelle L. Smart, Unknown Spouse, if any, of Michelle L. Smart, foreclosure.

23CV0515: Ginger L. Dewitt v. Administrator Bureau of Workers’ Compensation, The Kroger Company, notice of appeal/civil.

All cases are up-to-date.

Marriage licenses:

Chase A. Barclay, 25, of Yellow Springs, farm hand/truck driver and Skyler A. Miller, 23, of Yellow Springs, graduate researcher.

Caden J. Riley, 21, of Fairborn, construction and Logan E. Markstrom, 21, of Fairborn, retail.

Lindsey R. Barto, 25, of South Charleston, dairy cattle handler and Kenneth E. Bolyard, 29, of South Charleston, auto technician.

Cadey A. Eagy, 23, of Springfield, Walmart retail and Philip S. Rose, Jr., 30, of Springfield, rital factory.

Zachary P. Adams, 29, of Springfield, grant writer and Chloe R. Green, 26, of Springfield, public health technician.

Property transfers:

Alvin R. Dyer to Joyce A. Dyer, 740 Shrine Road, Springfield; none.

Brian Bills to Andrew B. and Allison M. Bills, 2858 Redwood Drive, Springfield; none.

William D. Gaul to Lori B. Sharp, 236 Hedge Drive, Springfield; none.

David A. and Karen J. Phelan to Calder Holton and Kelsey Doss, 207 S. Tuttle Road, Springfield; $278,500.

Shawn A. Moore to Real Estate Recovery LLC, 2015 Providence Ave., Springfield; $82,500.

Diana L. Rheubert to John B. Winner II, 3110 Derr Road, Springfield; $130,000.

James K. Brown to James T. Brown, 1150 Lindsey Road, Springfield; none.

