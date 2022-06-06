Marriage licenses:
Amy Sue Nevius, 33, of Springfield, paraprofessional and Jacob David Conn, 41, of Springfield, forklift driver.
India Kaelyn Davis, 28, of Springfield, student and James Jordan Clark, 27, of Springfield, finance manager.
James Edward Stringfield, 71, of Springfield, retired and Carol Ann Edminston, 69, of Springfield, retired.
Dasia Alania Devine Pittman, 24, of Springfield, junior accountant and Gabriel Joel Fleming, 27, of Springfield, construction.
Rebecca Ruth Rogers, 52, of Springfield, DID associate and Bruce Kenneth Sears, 52, of Springfield, dental technician.
