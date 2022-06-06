springfield-news-sun logo
X

Clark County Common Pleas Court cases

Credit: DaytonDailyNews

Combined ShapeCaption
Clark County Common Pleas Court cases

Credit: DaytonDailyNews

News
17 minutes ago

Marriage licenses:

Amy Sue Nevius, 33, of Springfield, paraprofessional and Jacob David Conn, 41, of Springfield, forklift driver.

India Kaelyn Davis, 28, of Springfield, student and James Jordan Clark, 27, of Springfield, finance manager.

James Edward Stringfield, 71, of Springfield, retired and Carol Ann Edminston, 69, of Springfield, retired.

Dasia Alania Devine Pittman, 24, of Springfield, junior accountant and Gabriel Joel Fleming, 27, of Springfield, construction.

Rebecca Ruth Rogers, 52, of Springfield, DID associate and Bruce Kenneth Sears, 52, of Springfield, dental technician.

In Other News
1
Clark County Municipal Court cases
2
Efforts to increase part-time hours for first responders to go to...
3
Mercy Health annual golf classic to benefit heart health held next...
4
Clark County Combined Health District operating county’s first PrEP...
5
New mural rises in downtown Springfield
© 2022 Springfield News Sun.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement, Privacy Policy, , and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top