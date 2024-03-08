23CV0326: U.S. Bank National Association v. Clark County Treasurer, Ohio Housing Finance Agency, Gary Shope, Sydney Lynn Shope, foreclosure.

23CV0327: Heartland Bank v. Clark County Treasurer, Kaylynn Robinson, Trayvon C. Robinson, foreclosure.

23CV0328: James E. Heath, ADMINISTRATOR v. Taylor Adkins, Doordash, Inc., Ethel Harwood, ADMINISTRATOR, State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Company, Michael Taylor, personal injury.

23CV0329: Wells Fargo Bank N.A. v. Clark County Treasurer, Charmayne Leone Rush, Jason Rush, Jason M. Rush, State of Ohio, Department of Taxation, foreclosure.

23CV0330: HSBC Bank USA, National Association as Trustee in Trust for Citigroup Mortgage Loan Trust INC., Asset Backed Pass Through Certificates Series 2003-HE3 v. Clark County Treasurer, U.S. Bank National Association, as Trustee for Registered Holders of Salomon Brothers Mortgage Securities VII, Inc., Under the Applicable Pooling and Servicing Agreement Date 11/1/1997 Series 1997-NC5SAL, Jerome R. Zettler, foreclosure.

23CV0331: The Huntington National Bank v. Clark County Treasurer, John Doe, Real Name Unknown, the Unknown Spouse, if any, of Patricia A Monroe, Patricia A. Monroe, foreclosure.

23CV0332: Bobbi J. King v. Speedway, LLC, personal injury.

23CV0333: Old Farm Properties, LLC v. Kristien Harrison, breach of contract.

Marriage licenses:

Steven Z. Lee, 19, of Mt. Pleasant, PA, student and Emma R. Hodge, 20, of Mt. Pleasant, PA, student.

Taysia B. Caudill, 25, of Springfield, STNA and Tyson A. Wallen, 24, of Springfield, industrial maintenance.

Joseph J. V. Middleton, 27, of Springfield, youth pastor and Bethany K. Stacy, 33, of Springfield, childcare teacher.

Brendon L. M. VanHoose, 24, of Springfield, Spectrum associate and Amanda K. Parker, 25, of Springfield, bank teller.

Property transfers:

Jerry Dooley to Ameripave Blacktopping LLC, 3667 S. Charleston Pike, Springfield; $280,000.

Charles D. Lutz to Richard D. Lutz, 551 Kramer Road, Springfield; $0.

James A. and Kerry Londergan, 1482 S. Burnett Road, Springfield; $148,000.

Darlene Moui to April and Creig Forman, 60 W. Possum Road, Springfield; $260,000.

William Warner to Tony Smith, 425 Highview Ave., Springfield; $20,000.

Thomas M. and Anita H. Newman to Michael A. Chapman, 2117 Conowoods Drive, Springfield; $200,000.

Leah Berger to Lisa D. Beekman, 1037 Carson Lane, Springfield; $180,000.

Lynnette J. Conrad to Jordan M. Dean, 3056 Brixton Drive E., Springfield; $180,000.

Roger E. and Gloria N. Terry to Roger E. and Gloria N. Terry, trustees, 3080 Brixton Drive E., Springfield; $0.

Rhonda Prater to Deidria M. Washington, 1147 Brixton Drive N., Springfield; $175,000.

Bruce D. Niccolini to Bruce D. Niccolini and Misty D. Raiff, 2341 Piney Branch Circle, Springfield; $0.

Douglas A. Weimer to Estate of Gloria J. WEimer, 115 Villa Road, Springfield; $0.

Crenshaw Investments LLC to Trent Climer, 933 Robinson Drive, Springfield; $118,500.