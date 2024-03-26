24CV0160: CINCINNATI INSURANCE COMPANY, LLC Operations I, LTD dba FRATELLI’s v. Nyia Montgomery, action for money.

24CV0161: CINCINNATI INSURANCE COMPANY, Madison Avenue Pharmacy, Inc. v. Felipe Vazpuez, action for money.

24CV0162: Leland Moorehead v. Larry Landlord, Medigold, Mulberry Gardens Apartments, RLJ Management, Springfield Housing Partners, II, LTD, personal injury.

24CV0163: Quicken Loans Inc., Quicken Loans, LLC, Rocket Mortgage, LLC F/K/A Quicken Loans, LLC F/K/A Quicken Loans Inc. v. Clark County Treasurer, Kevin Smith, Unknown Spouse of Tami Jo Smith AKA Tami J. Smith, on January 29, 2018, Velocity Investments, LLC, Greg Williams, Gregory Thomas Williams, Kristina Williams, Kristina Marie Williams, foreclosure.

24CV0164: Towd Point Mortgage Trust 2021-1, U.S. Bank National Association as Indenture Trustee v. Clark County Treasurer, Jeb C. Meade, New Carlisle Federal Savings Bank, State of Ohio, Bureau of Workers’ Compensation, State of Ohio, Department of Job and Family Services, Unknown Occupant/Tenant, if any, Name Unknown, Unknown Spouse of Jeb C. Meade, if any, Name Unknown, foreclosure.

24CV0165: SAC Finance Inc v. Douglas S. Cordle, breach of contract.

24CV0166: Mo Mad Dad Properties, LLC v. Jamie Rigle, action for money.

24CV0167: Eagle Loan Company Of Ohio Inc. v. Kendyl Swisher, action for money.

24CV0168: Eagle Loan Company Of Ohio Inc. v. Todd Davis, action for money.

24CV0169: Eagle Loan Company Of Ohio Inc. v. Rachel Lawarre, action for money.

24CV0170: Inkwell Property Management v. John Eldridge, Stacey Eldridge, action for money.

Marriage licenses:

Troy W. Kelley, 29, of Denham Springs, LA, utility pole inspection and Destiny R. Howard, 29, of Springfield, picker/Amazon robotics.

Douglas J. Snyder, 64, of Springfield, retired and Annette L. Nicholl, 62, of Springfield, retired.

Property transfers:

Taylor A. Johnson to Javin Mcdonald, 1822 Edwards Ave., Springfield; $0.

Clark County Land Reutilization Corp to Dakota T. Hopkins Sr., 1123-1125 Highland Ave., Springfield; $0.

Bryan W. Peterson to Garlind Properties LTD, 2207 Clifton Ave., Springfield; $55,000.

Joshua T. and Amberlin H. Stewart to Malik D. and Hallie M. Peterson, 818 S. Fountain Ave., Springfield; $143,000.

Devon Hendricks to Cynthia and Felicity Kemp, 1108 S. Center St., Springfield; $0.

Ruby I. Glenn to Marvin Glenn, 311 W. Southern Ave., Springfield; $0.

Todd Shropshire, trustee to Garlind Properties LTD, 219 W. Southern Ave., Springfield; $53,000.

Partnership of Neighborhood Housing to William Truss, 742 Clifton Ave., Springfield; $0.

The City of Springfield Ohio to Partnership of Neighborhood Housing, 734 Clifton Ave., Springfield; $0.

Partnership of Neighborhood Housing to Torrance E. Johnson, 724 Clifton Ave., Springfield; $0.

Peoples Mortgage Lending LLC to Bryan W. Peterson, 425 E. Liberty St., Springfield; $0.

Peoples Mortgage Lending LLC to Bryan W. Peterson, 1230 Tibbetts Ave., Springfield; $0.