Clark County Common Pleas Court cases

News | 1 hour ago

Current cases:

21CV0180: UHG I LLC Assignee of Citibank NA v. Ferdinand Santos, action for money.

21CV0181: Midland Credit Management Inc. v. Jason Chilman, action for money.

All filings are up-to-date.

Property transfers:

Joella Sue Gordon to Suzan Dufner, 6510 W. National Road, New Carlisle; no fee

Fred S. Hill to Crystal M. Hopper, 9729 Lower Valley Pike, Medway; $119,000

Tina M. Stephens to Jessica M. Harkins, 448 Caldwell Cir., New Carlisle; $67,000

Haylee N. Brandenburg and Michael E. Sanders to Haylee Nicole Brandenburg, 449 Glenapple Dr., New Carlisle; no fee

MUMMA AAQ LLC to David James and Jeannie Rose, 1700 Hartley Ave., New Carlisle; $135,000

April M. Brewer and Jack S. and April M. Shafer, 717 Cliffside Dr., New Carlisle; no fee

Joice E. Scherer Trustee to Hector Cano, 1214 Bookwalter Ave., New Carlisle; $130,500

Luke S. and Amity F. Putterbaugh to 465 Quick RD LLC, 465 Quick Road, New Carlisle; no fee

Keith A. and Kelly L. Chinn to Carl B. and Deanna F. Hall Trustees, 11740 Zeller Ct., New Carlisle; $478,000

Luke S. and Amity F. Putterbaugh Trustees to 108 W Washington ST LLC, 108 W. Washington St., New Carlisle; no fee

Cynthia Johnson Smith to Robert and Cynthia Stephens, 1102 Chestnut Dr., New Carlisle; no fee

Zachary A. and Lindsay N. Rapp to Ethan and Erica Stefanow, 404 Falcon Dr., New Carlisle; $160,000

