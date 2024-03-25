24CV0149: U.S. Bank Trust National Association as Trustee for Cabana Series V Trust v. Clark County Treasurer, Eldon R. Kegley, Tambry L. Kegley, foreclosure.

24CV0150: Dorothy Martyr v. Aquil S. Nunn, Western Reserve Mutual Casualty Company, personal injury.

24CV0151: Luwanna Stroble v. Steven Muncy, breach of contract.

24CV0152: Discover Bank v. Jerry Razor, Jerry C. Razor, action for money.

24CV0153: The Bank of New York, f/k/a The Bank of New York as Successor in Interest to JPMorgan Chase Bank, N.A. as Trustee for NovaStar Mortgage Funding Trust, Series 2006-2, NovaStar Home Equity Loan Asset-Backed Certificates, Series 2006-2 v. Jason S. Cameron, CLARK COUNTY TREASURER, Jane Doe, Name Unknown, the Unknown Spouse, if Any, of Jason S. Cameron, The Huntington National Bank NA, foreclosure.

24CV0154: ODK Capital, LLC v. Terrance Crowe, F.O.C. Transport LLC, action for money.

24CV0155: Discover Bank v. Joel Kain, action for money.

24CV0156: Credit Acceptance Corporation v. Marlowe Fullen, action for money.

24CV0157: 2002 Springfield Portfolio, LLC, Jeffrey Scott Dennis, II, Springfield Opportunity Homes, LLC v. Summit Apartment Management Co., Inc., breach of contract.

24CV0158: Quicken Loans Inc., Quicken Loans, LLC, Rocket Mortgage, LLC v. Clark County Treasurer, Jerry C. Glass, Pathways Financial Credit, The United States of America, Secretary of Housing and Urban Development, Unknown Spouse of Jerry C. Glass, Velocity Investments, LLC, foreclosure.

Marriage licenses:

Tyler L. Sheets, 27, of Springfield, unemployed and Taylor L. J. Pyles, 26, of Springfield, CEM.

Property transfers:

Myles P. Trempe to Michael P. and Jennifer F. Craven, 1920 Audubon Park Drive, Springfield; $315,000.

Jeffrey R. Hayes to Samantha M. Snyder, 2026 Memorial Drive, Springfield; $137,400.

Douglas E. and Corinna S. French to Corrina S. French, 344 Lawnview Ave., Springfield; $0.

Carla M. Lawhun to Joseph Esposito, 340 Geron Drive, Springfield; $172,000.

706 South Burnett Inc. to Michael O. Sanders, 2709 Elmore Drive, Springfield; $124,900.

Castor LLC to Karanvir Singh, 2160 Columbus Ave., Springfield; $0.

Property Pros Louisville LLC to James Marsden, 2539 Beatrice St., Springfield; $133,800.

Alan L. Henry to William and Terry Flaker, 106 Cottage Place, Springfield; $10,000.

706 South Burnett Inc. to Christopher J. Riddle, 2648 Hilltop Ave., Springfield; $40,000.

RMT Properties LLC to Raymond Winner, 1415 Barclay St., Springfield; $129,900.

Kevin D. Miller to Stephen J. and Grace E. Schuler, 1230 E. High St., Springfield; $245,000.

Peoples Mortgage Lending LLC to Bryan W. Peterson, 1215 Selma Road, Springfield; $0.