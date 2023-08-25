Current cases:

23CV0556: Mariner Finance LLC v. Tracy E. Knick, action for money.

23CV0557: Rocket Mortgage LLC F/K/A Quicken Loans, LLC F/K/A Quicken Loans Inc. v. Kylie Bowen, Clark County Treasurer, James Doe Unknown Spouse Of Kylie Bowen, Jane Doe Unknown Spouse Of Marc Rigsby, John Doe Unknown Spouse Of Wendy Rigsby, Marc Rigsby, Wendy Rigsby, The Unknown Heirs, Devisees, Legatees, Executors, Administrators, Spouses And, Assigns And The Unknown Guardians Of Minor Or Incompetent Heirs Of Danny R. Rigsby, foreclosure.

23CV0558: Akber Mohammed, Praveen Mohammed v. Nick E. Brandon, John Doe 1, John Doe Insurance Co 1, John Doe Insurance Co 2, Progressive Insurance Company, Jamie L. Smith, personal injury.

23CV0559: Cincinnati Insurance Company v. Rocky Roberts, action for money.

23CV0560: Carrington Mortgage Services v. Clark County Treasurer, Charles R. E. Hardy, Jane Doe, Name Unknown, Unknown Spouse of Charles R.E. Hardy, foreclosure.

Marriage licenses:

McKaylalynn D. Bauer, 23, of Springfield, nurse and Charles J. Atkinson, 26, of Springfield, firefighter.

Cassandra M. Foley, 30, of Springfield, hairstylist and Timothy J. Perks, 29, of Springfield.

Dominique Plesume, 47, of Springfield, Topre America and Marjorie Jacinthe, 48, of Springfield, agency.

Kaylan E. G. Bailey, 25, of Springfield, technician and Harley L. Garrison, 21, of Springfield, analyst.

Megan L. Thompson, 25, of Springfield, teacher and Gabriel R. Berner, 28, of Springfield, government employment.

Cassandra M. Payne, 34, of Springfield, express employment and Tyrone Wilson II, 34, of Springfield, Staples.

Property transfers:

Teresa Newman to Teresa and Ronald E. Brown, 6910 Old Columbus Road, South Vienna; none.

Sharma S. Bumgardner to Bumgardner Properties LLC, 236 E. Main St., South Vienna; none.

Sharma S. Bumgardner to Bumgardner Properties LLC, 244 S. Urbana St., South Vienna; none.