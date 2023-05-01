Current cases:
23CV0285: Eagle Loan Company of Ohio Inc. v. Jason Foster, action for money.
23CV0286: Mill City Mortgage Loan Trust 2021 NMR1 v. Kimberly Ackley, Clark County Treasurer, State of Ohio Department of Taxation, Unknown Spouse, If Any of Kimberly Ackley, foreclosure.
23CV0287: Alivia Aldrich, a Minor, By and Through Her Natural Mother and Legal Guardian, Jessica Aldrich, Jessica Aldrich, Individually and As Natural Mother and Legal Guardian of Alivia Aldrich, a Minor v. Teresa Kaveney, Ohio Department of Medicaid, personal injury.
All cases are up-to-date.
Marriage licenses:
Kimberly Ward, 59, of Springfield, registered nurse and Jeffrey McClelland, 60, of Springfield, transportation specialist.
Veronica Mansfield, 27, of Springfield, vet tech and John Brandt III, 39, of Springfield, business development.
Emmanuel Umoren, Jr., 34, of Huber Heights, mail carrier and Sommer Stacy, 33, of New Carlisle, cosmetologist.
Robert Taylor, 33, of Springfield, security assistant and Heather Berry, 28, of Springfield, case manager.
Sandra Santizo, 21, of Springfield, factory worker and Rolando Ramos, 19, of Springfield, factory worker.
Karla VanHoose, 52, of Springfield, purchasing assistant and Will Mondesir, 42, of Springfield, factory worker.
Property transfers:
Irma C. Baumgardner, trustee to Linda Diane Irwin, trustee, 575 S. Hampton Road, New Carlisle; none.
Johnnie W. Chastain to Patricia A. Chastain, 9517 Lower Valley Pike, Medway; none.
Darrell A. Russell to Chasity A. Russell, 2077 S. Medway-New Carlisle Road, Medway; none.
Madison M. Dusko to Abbey Suzanne Kinser, 870 Corvette Ave., New Carlisle; $168,000.
Daniel K. and Patricia G. Hatmaker to Randy W. and Teresa A. Collins, 904 McAdams Drive, New Carlisle; $85,000.