23CV0839: Jessica Sallee v. Tedros Andom, Mercy Health - Springfield Regional Medical Center, action for money.

23CV0840: Antonio Alvarado v. Allstate Indemnity Company, Allstate Insurance Company, Allstate Property and Casualty Insurance Company, Allstate Vehicle and Property Insurance Company, action for money.

All cases are up-to-date.

Marriage licenses:

Trent D. Fuller, 26, of New Carlisle, teacher and Layne K. Berner, 25, of New Carlisle, teacher.

Jodie P. Lyons, 24, of Springfield, warehouse - Amazon and Ravyn M. Daniels, 25, of Springfield, warehouse.

Alan S. Henry, 68, of Springfield, funeral home owner and Sheila E. Rice, 69, of Springfield, Clerk of Municipal Courts.

Property transfers:

Charles E. Bush to Charles E. and Cheryl S. Bush, 821 E. Northern Ave., Springfield; $0.

Robert C. and Yvonne S. Glass to Robert C. Glass, 829 E. Northern Ave., Springfield; $0.

AV Ohio Holdings LLC to AVMC Ohio Holdings LLC, 1719 Lagonda Ave., Springfield; $0.

Justin Boyd to CBMM Properties LLC, 863 Sherman Ave., Springfield; $24,000.

Grote Knip Holdings LLC to Juanita Griffin, 1105 Farlow St., Springfield; $14,900.

Eliza Wise to Cosmos Properties LLC, 921 Avondale Ave., Springfield; $0.

Dontrae Martin to David A. Antonio, 1361 Columbus Ave., Springfield; $79,000.

Vinlyn LLC to Mo Mad Dad Properties LLC, 1665 Prospect St., Springfield; $60,000.

Cynthia L. Massie to Ashley M. and Benjamin R. Cullers, 1717 E. Mile Road, Springfield; $220,000.

Springfield Concrete Products Inc. to Mitchell Springs Inc., 1100 Mitchell Blvd., Springfield; $0.