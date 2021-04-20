Cody King, 25, of Medway, firefighter/paramedic and Madison Wiggins, 25, of Medway, registered nurse.

Property transfers:

DKO Properties LLC to Patrick D. and Philip J. Patton, 221 Prentice Dr., New Carlisle; $92,500

Mark A. Harrison to Mark A. and Tanya L. Harrison, 205 N. Clay St., New Carlisle; no fee

Ten Acres Inc., to Janaya LLC, 3675 Troy Road, Springfield; $400,000

Duane M. Kibler to Duane M. and Janet L. Kibler, 5430 Penny Pike, Springfield; no fee

KK&CK to Julie Shull, 7828 Old Columbus Road, South Vienna; $391,000

Sharon Lee Fine and Tyler James Johnson to Sharon Lee Fine, 4744 Oxtoby St., Springfield; no fee

Bryan and Ashley Fox to Bryan Fox, 324 Sylvan Shores Dr., South Vienna; no fee