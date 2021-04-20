Marriage licenses:
Moriah Scott, 27, of Enon, registered nurse and Matthew Matheny, 28, of Kettering, pipefitter.
Scott Weinert, 56, of Medway, dock worker and Tracy Russell, 54, of Medway, student.
Hayley Penrose, 21, of Springfield, family specialist and Tshomba Smith, 25, of Fairborn, regional product service.
Kolesen McCoy, 21, of Springfield, student and Emma Dearth, 21, of Amanda, OH., student.
Cody King, 25, of Medway, firefighter/paramedic and Madison Wiggins, 25, of Medway, registered nurse.
Property transfers:
DKO Properties LLC to Patrick D. and Philip J. Patton, 221 Prentice Dr., New Carlisle; $92,500
Mark A. Harrison to Mark A. and Tanya L. Harrison, 205 N. Clay St., New Carlisle; no fee
Ten Acres Inc., to Janaya LLC, 3675 Troy Road, Springfield; $400,000
Duane M. Kibler to Duane M. and Janet L. Kibler, 5430 Penny Pike, Springfield; no fee
KK&CK to Julie Shull, 7828 Old Columbus Road, South Vienna; $391,000
Sharon Lee Fine and Tyler James Johnson to Sharon Lee Fine, 4744 Oxtoby St., Springfield; no fee
Bryan and Ashley Fox to Bryan Fox, 324 Sylvan Shores Dr., South Vienna; no fee