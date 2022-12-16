Marriage licenses:
Douglas Stevens, 25, of Medway, restaurant manager and Justine Entingh, 27, of Medway, warehouse worker.
Shaneka Cobb, 30, of Springfield, bartender and Remy Echarly, 24, of Springfield, picker (Amazon).
Davie Rodriguez, 29, of New Carlisle, forklift operator and Courtney Flores, 32, of New Carlisle, speech pathologist.
Property transfers:
Richard L. Parrett to James Anton Doss, 711 Kinnane St., Springfield; $75,000.
NVR Inc. to Samuel Osei, $303,100.
NVR Inc. to Paul Alan Burton and Kerri Woolley, 196 SKyway Drive, Springfield; $231,700.
NVR Inc. to Jared Charles Leslie and Morgan Donaldson, 186 Skyway Drive, Springfield; $300,400.
Austin Tyler Moore and Kendra R. Trumbo to Alexander W. Warnock, 3012 E. High St., Springfield; $175,000.
Johanna L. and Charles D. Baldwin to Paiden Carlisle, 2955 Sun Valley Dr., Springfield; $205,000.
Polly A. Perkins to Perkins Capital LLC, 2751 Columbus Ave., Springfield; none.
Polly A. Perkins to Perkins Capital LLC, 2864 Columbus Ave., Springfield; none.
Suzanne M. Hurson, trustee to Gregory N. Workman, Springfield; $200.
Tedros Andom to Kenith Burnett, 1454 Kingsgate Road, Springfield; $390,000.
Thomas L. and Josephine Blanton to Josephine Blanton, 3024 Brixton Drive, Springfield; none.
Zane W. and Marilyn W. Baker, trustees to Rexter and June Chadwell, 3038 Brixton Drive, Springfield; $175,000.
Zane W. and Marilyn W. Baker, trustees to Rexter and June Chadwell, 3068 Brixton Drive, Springfield; $175,000.
Michael A. Catanzaro to Claire Ann Catanzaro, 851 Weybridge Drive, Springfield; none.
Whitney N. Cochenour to Aidan Feyh, 2558 Cavins Drive, Springfield; $160,000.
Damanjit Yakhmi to Damanjit and Devinder Yakhmi, 2644 Dunhollow Drive, Springfield; none.