Richard L. Parrett to James Anton Doss, 711 Kinnane St., Springfield; $75,000.

NVR Inc. to Samuel Osei, $303,100.

NVR Inc. to Paul Alan Burton and Kerri Woolley, 196 SKyway Drive, Springfield; $231,700.

NVR Inc. to Jared Charles Leslie and Morgan Donaldson, 186 Skyway Drive, Springfield; $300,400.

Austin Tyler Moore and Kendra R. Trumbo to Alexander W. Warnock, 3012 E. High St., Springfield; $175,000.

Johanna L. and Charles D. Baldwin to Paiden Carlisle, 2955 Sun Valley Dr., Springfield; $205,000.

Polly A. Perkins to Perkins Capital LLC, 2751 Columbus Ave., Springfield; none.

Polly A. Perkins to Perkins Capital LLC, 2864 Columbus Ave., Springfield; none.

Suzanne M. Hurson, trustee to Gregory N. Workman, Springfield; $200.

Tedros Andom to Kenith Burnett, 1454 Kingsgate Road, Springfield; $390,000.

Thomas L. and Josephine Blanton to Josephine Blanton, 3024 Brixton Drive, Springfield; none.

Zane W. and Marilyn W. Baker, trustees to Rexter and June Chadwell, 3038 Brixton Drive, Springfield; $175,000.

Zane W. and Marilyn W. Baker, trustees to Rexter and June Chadwell, 3068 Brixton Drive, Springfield; $175,000.

Michael A. Catanzaro to Claire Ann Catanzaro, 851 Weybridge Drive, Springfield; none.

Whitney N. Cochenour to Aidan Feyh, 2558 Cavins Drive, Springfield; $160,000.

Damanjit Yakhmi to Damanjit and Devinder Yakhmi, 2644 Dunhollow Drive, Springfield; none.