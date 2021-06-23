springfield-news-sun logo
X

Clark County Common Pleas Court cases

News | 12 minutes ago

Marriage licenses:

Christopher Gernert, 33, of Enon, special production technician and Caroline Marques De Pinho, 32, of Enon, none.

Tasha Hutchins, 35, of Springfield, catering and Dale Springer, 37, of Springfield, self-employed.

Alan Donaldson, 74, of Fairborn, operations manager and Peggy Gilbert, 70, of Fairborn, retired.

Robin Fast, 48, of Huber Heights, school counselor and Stewart Montei, 49, of Springfield, air traffic control.

Property transfers:

Branden Lee Robinson to Megan Rae Boram, 615 W. Madison St., New Carlisle; $135,000

Erica Stefanow to Nathan W. Towe, 224 Rawson Dr., New Carlisle; $95,000

Kimberly E. Dare to Scot Meade, 1205 Edgebrook Ave., New Carlisle; $155,000

Woodrow Manufacturing Co., to 4300 River Road LLC, 4300 River Road, Springfield; $840,000

Ohio Real Estate Management LTD to Kathleen Donovan, 3348 Scotsdale Dr., Springfield; $145,200

The Cornell Group LLC to TY Investments LLC, 3590 Johnson Road, Springfield; $74,000

TY Yost Investments LLC to Natosha Nicole and Adam Nathaniel Malone, 5012 Troy Road, Springfield; $185,000

Andrea Parrott to Eva Margarita Widay, 102 N. Mulberry St., Tremont City; $84,000

Esterline and Sons Manufacturing Co., to Esterline Consulting Company Inc., 6508 Old Clifton Road, Springfield; no fee

In Other News

© 2021 Springfield News Sun.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top