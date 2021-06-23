Marriage licenses:
Christopher Gernert, 33, of Enon, special production technician and Caroline Marques De Pinho, 32, of Enon, none.
Tasha Hutchins, 35, of Springfield, catering and Dale Springer, 37, of Springfield, self-employed.
Alan Donaldson, 74, of Fairborn, operations manager and Peggy Gilbert, 70, of Fairborn, retired.
Robin Fast, 48, of Huber Heights, school counselor and Stewart Montei, 49, of Springfield, air traffic control.
Property transfers:
Branden Lee Robinson to Megan Rae Boram, 615 W. Madison St., New Carlisle; $135,000
Erica Stefanow to Nathan W. Towe, 224 Rawson Dr., New Carlisle; $95,000
Kimberly E. Dare to Scot Meade, 1205 Edgebrook Ave., New Carlisle; $155,000
Woodrow Manufacturing Co., to 4300 River Road LLC, 4300 River Road, Springfield; $840,000
Ohio Real Estate Management LTD to Kathleen Donovan, 3348 Scotsdale Dr., Springfield; $145,200
The Cornell Group LLC to TY Investments LLC, 3590 Johnson Road, Springfield; $74,000
TY Yost Investments LLC to Natosha Nicole and Adam Nathaniel Malone, 5012 Troy Road, Springfield; $185,000
Andrea Parrott to Eva Margarita Widay, 102 N. Mulberry St., Tremont City; $84,000
Esterline and Sons Manufacturing Co., to Esterline Consulting Company Inc., 6508 Old Clifton Road, Springfield; no fee