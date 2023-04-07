23CV0225: ONC Bank National Association v. Clark County Ohio Treasurer, Aaron Schuler, Anthony Schuler, Holly Schuler, The Unknown Heirs, Devisees, Legatee, Executors, Administrators, Spouses and Assigns, and the Unknown Guardians of Minor and or Incompetent Heirs of Marc S. Schuler, Deceased, Address Unknown, Unknown Spouse, if any, of Aaron Schuler, Unknown Spouse, if any, of Anthony Schuler, Unknown Spouse, if any, of Holly Schuler, foreclosure.

23CV0226: William J. Howell v. John Logue, Administrator, BWC, Navistar International Transportation, bureau of workers comp appeal.

23CV0227: Jamestown Funding Trust v. Cathi Bittner, Cathi J. Bittner, Robert J. Bittner, Robert J. Bittner, Jr., action for money.

23CV0228: State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Company v. Nakeya N. Jeffries, action for money.

All cases are up-to-date.

Marriage licenses:

Jamie Whited, 45, of Springfield, customer service and William White, Jr., 52, of Springfield, press operator.

Steven Graves, 52, of New Carlisle, auto manufacturer and Diana Peeples, 48, of New Carlisle, sales.

Property transfers:

Paul Harwood Jr., to Ethel Harwood, 1904 Prospect St., Springfield; $55,000.

Darren D. Montgomery to Margaret L. Foley and John Wesley Babian, 2121 Olympic St., Springfield; $120,000.

Marilyn B. Roberts to Nancy Gostel, 421 Catherine St., Springfield; $27,500.

Arelester G. Johnson to Arelester and Catherine Johnson, trustees, 518 Fremont Ave., Springfield; none.