BreakingNews
Springfield High School closed today because of electrical issue

Clark County Common Pleas Court cases

News
19 minutes ago
X

Current cases:

23CV0084: Jessica L. Griffitts v. McGregor Metal Leffel Works LLC, Stephanie B McCloud, Administrator, Bureau of Workers’ Compensation, bureau of workers comp appeal.

23CV0085: Jeffrey B. A. Robinson v. Jean B. Francois, Augustin Michel, personal injury.

23CV0086: Beth A Campbell v. Vedieu Lissaint, Pierre L. Locimple, USAA Insurance Co., personal injury.

23CV0087: Patience L. Crable, Julius J. L. Jackson, minor v. Edward J. Carder, Ohio Dept of Medicaid Please Serve: Robert Byrne Senior Assistant Attorney General - Collections Enforcement Section Office of Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost, personal injury.

23CV0088: Mariner Finance, LLC v. Jeffrey Pittman, action for money.

23CV0089: Joseph Duverglas v. Stay Dry Waterproofing, LLC, breach of contract.

23CV0090: SAC Finance, Inc. v. Tawon A. Loman, action for money.

Property transfers:

Nancy L. Cline to Brant Cornelison, 1605 Morgan St., Springfield; $0.

Timothy A. Dalie to Terry L. Flora, trustee, 1831 Hillside Ave., Springfield; $89,900.

Linda and Randy R. Stegall to New Start Remodeling LLC, 1832 Highland Ave., Springfield; $40,000.

Chester C. and Doris G. Smith to Doris G. Smith, 2202 Miracle Mile Road, Springfield; $0.

Andrea I. and Megan R. Hopkins to Megan R. Hopkins, 1503-1505 Woodward Ave., Springfield; $0.

Rose Rodgers to Carolyn Thacker, 126 W. Auburn Ave., Springfield; $95,000.

TMR Maintenance LLC to Mynor C. Pelico, 709 S. Wittenberg Ave., Springfield; $6,000.

Yvon Nicolas to Guerna E. Vincent, 731 Linden Ave., Springfield; $43,000.

Edward Gatewood to MHM Residences LLC, 736 Linden Ave., Springfield; $43,000.

Brittany and Stefon Cobb, 33 Trenton Place, Springfield; $0.

In Other News
1
Clark County Municipal Court cases
2
Springfield High School closed today because of electrical issue
3
Springfield school board welcomes new member, names new president
4
Chris Cook appointed Clark County health commissioner
5
Two Clark County roads to have reduced speed limits due to safety...
© 2024 Springfield News Sun.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top