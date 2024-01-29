23CV0085: Jeffrey B. A. Robinson v. Jean B. Francois, Augustin Michel, personal injury.

23CV0086: Beth A Campbell v. Vedieu Lissaint, Pierre L. Locimple, USAA Insurance Co., personal injury.

23CV0087: Patience L. Crable, Julius J. L. Jackson, minor v. Edward J. Carder, Ohio Dept of Medicaid Please Serve: Robert Byrne Senior Assistant Attorney General - Collections Enforcement Section Office of Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost, personal injury.

23CV0088: Mariner Finance, LLC v. Jeffrey Pittman, action for money.

23CV0089: Joseph Duverglas v. Stay Dry Waterproofing, LLC, breach of contract.

23CV0090: SAC Finance, Inc. v. Tawon A. Loman, action for money.

Property transfers:

Nancy L. Cline to Brant Cornelison, 1605 Morgan St., Springfield; $0.

Timothy A. Dalie to Terry L. Flora, trustee, 1831 Hillside Ave., Springfield; $89,900.

Linda and Randy R. Stegall to New Start Remodeling LLC, 1832 Highland Ave., Springfield; $40,000.

Chester C. and Doris G. Smith to Doris G. Smith, 2202 Miracle Mile Road, Springfield; $0.

Andrea I. and Megan R. Hopkins to Megan R. Hopkins, 1503-1505 Woodward Ave., Springfield; $0.

Rose Rodgers to Carolyn Thacker, 126 W. Auburn Ave., Springfield; $95,000.

TMR Maintenance LLC to Mynor C. Pelico, 709 S. Wittenberg Ave., Springfield; $6,000.

Yvon Nicolas to Guerna E. Vincent, 731 Linden Ave., Springfield; $43,000.

Edward Gatewood to MHM Residences LLC, 736 Linden Ave., Springfield; $43,000.

Brittany and Stefon Cobb, 33 Trenton Place, Springfield; $0.